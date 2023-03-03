We Asked ChatGPT Reasons Why You Shouldn't Move To Texas & Its Points Are Shockingly Valid
It thinks living there is "too overwhelming."
Texas' population has exploded to over 30 million in the last couple of years, and we born-and-raised Texans have witnessed it firsthand.
Locals feel all types of ways about those who move to the state, and one resounding comment they make is how they don't want any more newcomers.
So, since we've had our resident Texan list her reasons why she wouldn't move to the Lone Star State, we decided to see what non-political reasonings ChatGPT would give, and the AI system ended up having some pretty accurate points.
The AI system gave us a few responses to the question, "Why should someone not move to Texas?” The number one reason it gave us was the weather.
"Texas is known for its hot and humid climate, which can be unbearable for some people," it wrote. "The summer months can be especially tiring, with temperatures often reaching the hundreds. The relentless heat can make it hard to enjoy the outdoors."
Other valid reasonings were our massive bugs (like mosquitos, fire ants, and roaches), our loud state bird (the mockingbird) waking you up every morning, and simply the fact that the 268,597 square mile state is so big that it can be "overwhelming" to people.
This brings us to two other completely rational points the AI system made for reasons why you shouldn't move to Texas: The lack of public transportation statewide and the traffic.
"Texas is known for its reliance on cars, as there is very limited public transportation available," ChatGPT wrote. "This can be an issue for those who don’t own their own vehicle or don’t have access to one."
Texas is known for its massive urban sprawl in its larger cities with ever-rising populations like Houston and Dallas, meaning many of them aren't quite walkable like New York City is, for example.
Also, each Texan could probably complain to you about the long car trips it takes to get from place to place because there are readily available transportation options like dart trains available.
So, after hearing what AI has to say about the Lone Star State, are you still thinking about moving here?