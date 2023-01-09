Thousands Moved to Texas Last Year & Now Over 30 Million People Are Living Here
It probably won't stop growing in 2023.
In 2022 Texas became a hot spot that many Californians and celebrities began calling home, and the 30,029,572 population estimated by the United States Census Bureau for this year is enormous proof.
After all, the estimated population change between April 1, 2020, and July 1, 2022, saw about 884,144 people move to the Lone Star State, which KXAN reports is more than any other state in the United States.
These numbers represent a whopping growth of 3% in just over two years. It's no wonder the busy roads are ever-so-full of interesting drivers, and there's a never-ending stream of social media users roasting life in the southern state.
Updated population numbers haven't been released for 2023, but the growth data from the past three years shows that the steady stream of new Texans isn't slowing down.
After following the same number trend, it's estimated that about 475,000 people moved to Texas between 2021 and 2022.
Despite how Austin, TX seems like the optimal destination for most migrators, the data reveals it's actually Houston, TX that continues to be the most populous city in the state.
The state's capital hasn't even hit one million Austinites living within the 316 area yet and enjoying the vibrant culture this place has to offer.
Whether it be for the unique Texas life or the delicious food, the massive migration numbers of the past year officially bumped Texas up into the exclusive category of states with over 30 million citizens. The title is held along with none other than the Golden State.