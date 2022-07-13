A Californian Who Moved To Texas Is Roasting The State On TikTok & Some Texans Actually Agree
"The Winter feels like summer."
A woman who said she recently moved from California to Texas has been taking to TikTok to share her observations about living in her new state.
The creator, who goes by the name Sam Speiller, creates videos that share a witty perspective and highlight different aspects of the Southern state with a hint of satire.
The series began in April and she introduced a video by saying, "I've officially lived in Texas for one full year, and this is what I know..."
Speiller continues to explain different things she's noticed, while sometimes wearing a coonskin cap, which was famously worn by Texas folk hero, Davy Crockett.
She made a note in one of her post captions that the series is only about her observations and aren't meant to insult the state. Actually, some Texans even agree with her statements.
@unmitigated.gall
PROGRESS REPORT: one full year here and i have learned so much about the state of TX and what makes it so great! #californiatotexas #austintx #foryoupagecomedy #funnymamas
Some of her most popular videos have over a million views and include remarks like:
"Koozies are not optional for cold beverages here," a comment that had lots of others in agreement, including users mentioning needing to have a koozie drawer, which is probably found in most Texan homes.
She also talks about how different the wildlife is.
"The bugs are bigger here," she said, to which Texans followed up by reminding everyone of the massive Tarantula Hawks and Cicada Killer Wasps that live there.
@unmitigated.gall
Seriously, the blue birds are terrifying here. #californiatotexas #texashumor #foryoupagecomedy #austintx #funnymamas
One of her most contended statements, "the Fall feels like Summer; the Spring feels like Summer; the Winter feels like Summer, and the Summer feels like Hell." has west Texans saying she hasn't experienced a frigid snowy winter there.
It's nevertheless a reminder of the sheer size of the state and how different parts of the state can experience season differently.
@unmitigated.gall
i actually never understood the need for a coozie at all until i moved here #californiatotexas #texashumor #austintx #foryoupagecomedy #lmaoooo #funnymamas
The comments on the videos are full of resident Texans commenting to share their opinions, and many assert that they agree with what she says.
"It's always funny seeing non-native Texans explain Texas cause they're always right, but I don't notice cause I'm used to it," one person replied.
If you look at each comment section on her "Updates: Life in Texas" videos you're bound to see a few Texans validating her amusing perception of living in the Lone Star State.