James Van Der Beek Became The Ultimate Texas Dad After Moving From LA & His IG Proves It
His life looks much different now!
Back in the fall of 2020, Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek shared a series of photos of his family and pet dogs embarking on a road trip from Los Angeles, all the way to their new ranch home on a piece of land near Austin, TX.
From then on, Van Der Beek's Instagram account has shown nothing but love for life in the Lone Star State.
From the last two years of him sharing shirtless videos working on his property, and pictures with his kids hiking around popular spots, the actor has officially gone from California celebrity to the ultimate Texas dad now.
Before moving to Texas, his Instagram featured the life of a celebrity on set and attending star-studded red carpet events, which is a far cry from what he posts now. Nearly all of his publications these days have a Texas location tag, or he mentions the state in the caption.
Whether it's exploring a Texas beach during an RV trip, visiting H-E-B with his kids, or wrangling a rattlesnake, it seems like the former LA artist loves to show off where he's living.
It only took a little over a year in the state for James Van Der Beek to finally find the meaning of the age-old saying "everything's bigger in Texas," when he had a run-in with a giant bug.
The 45-year-old actor born in Connecticut recently took to TikTok to share the one thing that he actually hates about living in the state, which is the red fire ants that he and his family have encountered on their Texas land.
Although, having a run-in with the stinging insect, one could argue, is like a Texan's right of passage.
When a Texan has land such as newbie Van Der Beek, you're bound to run into some of the state's iconic wildlife, and the dad of five seems to enjoy sharing that aspect of his life on social media these days.