james van der beek

James Van Der Beek Recently Moved To Texas & Shared What He Hates Most About The State

He conveyed the message on TikTok with a lot of 'F***s'.

Texas Staff Writer
James Van Der Beek in a recent TikTok video he made about Texas. Right: Van Der Beek in Texas with his dogs.

@vanderjames | Instagram

Actor James Van Der Beek moved from California to Texas in October 2020 with his family, and he recently revealed the one thing he really dislikes about the state.

In a TikTok video captioned "Texas public service rant", the star explains that there's one thing that the has found while living in the Lone Star State that he absolutely loathes — fire ants.

The tiny red insects that live in the southern state are the only thing that he complains about in his viral clip posted 4 days ago, and he says "F*** them!"

Fire ants are a species of ant that infamously sting most humans they come into contact with.

The South American native bug came to Texas in the 1950s and has made its soil mound nests out in yards or up against buildings.

In the TikTok that received over 4 million views, the Dawson's Creek star shared his anger toward the pesky insect. He said he's experienced them crawling in his bed, across his patio, and even on his kids' clothes since moving to the state.

"I didn't move here to try to recreate California," Van Der Beek prefaced his complaint in the video. "I moved here because I really like Texas, so therefore I'm very hesitant to speak ill of anybody who was here before I was."

Despite his worries about upsetting Texans, there are plenty of them commenting and agreeing with him, writing comments like "I don’t think anyone in Texas would disagree with you," or "I'm a native Texan, and I support this message."

"They're an invasive species here," the 45-year-old artist says at the end of the video. "Much like Californians."

Van Der Beek moved from Los Angeles and currently lives with his wife and six children in an Austin area home with some land.

