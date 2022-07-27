Genevieve Padalecki Is Always With Her Husband In Austin & They’re Seriously Couple Goals
They're always out meeting their fans!
An influx of celebrities moved from California to Texas, which means many people are spotting their favorites at places we recognize and love. Two, in particular, are Genevieve Padalecki and her husband, Jared, who you might know from Supernatural.
They've lived in Austin since 2010 and they are always hanging out around the state capital. The couple's Instagram accounts are full of adorable pics as they experience Texas life with their children, and by the looks of it, they're growing a thriving farm, too.
The celeb duo is often spotted by fans when they're out and about the city. Recently, they were seen enjoying a drag brunch and vegan market held at an east Austin winery where they met a few fans.
They do all the things locals can't get enough of, like visiting local bars or watching an Austin FC soccer game. They even went to cheer on the team as seen in a recent IG post that she posted a week ago for her husband's birthday.
The A-list family even had a boating day on Lake Austin and shared a video on June 16 to her social media page. She said when the Texas heat "jumps up, it's time to jump in," the caption read.
You can see Jared manning a boat and Genevieve taking a dip in the crystal waters.
Jared revealed to Architectural Digest last year that it takes a special kind of person to live in Austin and people moving there probably won't last if they can't get used to what he called "the Austin speed limit".
Whether you can handle the roads and fall in love with the town or simply just visit the Lone Star State's capital, you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for the Supernatural duo who call it home.