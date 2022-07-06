Jared Padalecki Was Spotted At A Drag Brunch In Austin Last Weekend (PHOTOS)
He enjoyed the show!
This past Sunday, Wanderlust Wine Collective, a wine company in Austin, TX held its weekly Sunday drag brunch with performances from local drag queens Scarlett Kiss and Cheeki Kant.
However, it wasn't the typical performance many expected as the presence of a millennial heartthrob and celebrity Austinite Jared Padalecki was definitely noticed.
Padalecki, who moved to the Texas state capital in 2012, was seen in various social media posts at the winery with his wife Genevieve, and friends while enjoying a performance from Scarlett Kiss.
The star snapped pictures with different fans attending the event while also perusing the Wandering Vegan Market, which was also being held at the winery and featured over 20 local vegan artisan vendors.
He made stops at various small business booths, like Castle of Kindness, a vegan body care shop run by someone who happened to be a Supernatural fan, and gifted him some items from the shop.
He also visited the employees at the Out Of Nowhere trailer, an ATX-based food truck that is always parked outside Wanderlust and catering sandwiches and shareable appetizers to the weekend drag event-goers.
"Their presence was such a delight and they stayed well after the drag brunch show to hang out and take pictures with their fans and our staff and crew," Wanderlust Wine Collective told Narcity.
"We were surprised and delighted by their presence this weekend and cannot wait to welcome them again."
The brunch performances hosted by Kiss are held every Sunday at the winery's Eastside location and they are free to attend.
You can start enjoying $30 bottomless mimosas around 12 p.m. in order to fuel up for dancing to the DJ or cheering on the queens who perform at 1 p.m.
Born in San Antonio, Jared Padalecki currently plays Cordell Walker in The CW crime drama series Walker. When he is not filming, he is spending time with his wife and three children.