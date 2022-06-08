NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

celebrities in austin texas

Many Celebrities Were In Austin This Week & They Shared Their Favorite Spots

Texas BBQ was at the top of their list.

Texas Staff Writer
Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell in Austin, TX. Right: Hillary Duff and Matthew Koma in Mexico City.

@kristenanniebell | Instagram, @hilllaryduff | Instagram

There's no denying in recent years Austin, TX has become one of the top entertainment hubs of the country that tourists and celebrities have been flocking to.

It's also become a popular spot for celebs to pick up their California roots and plant them down in the state capital.

Many stars were in town last weekend for the ATX TV Festival and they went to great hotspots. Some A-listers, like Kristen Bell and Hillary Duff, did not hesitate to share their favorite places on Instagram.

Lake Austin

The stars had a lake day on Lake Austin and Bell's hubby, Dax Shepard, shared a photo. She was pictured with his on-camera Parenthood wife, Joy Bryant, as well as other friends, who were cruising the day away on the blue lake.

The caption reads: "'The Real Wife and TV Wife of Austin' starts this fall on @bravotv."

It could be a joke, but it has some IG commenters wondering if he's hinting at a Bell-Shepard move to the capital soon.

The Salt Lick

The posse even stopped into the popular Hill Country restaurant, The Salt Lick, for some irresistible barbecue.

"Look who stopped by for BBQ (again)!" We're assuming this isn't their first rack of ribs here, according to the company's repost from Kristen's original photo.

The restaurant's delectable meats paired with a refreshing Texas Hill Country wine is irresistible.

Terry Black's

A plate of barbecue from Terry Black's.A plate of barbecue from Terry Black's.@hilllaryduff | Instagram

Duff definitely had something to say about her Austin barbecue experience on her Instagram story. She and her family were in town the other day for her husband, Matthew Koma. His band had a show at Stubb's.

During their visit, the family opted for the famous Terry Black's Barbecue, and it looks like it did not disappoint.

The spot was recently voted one of the top barbecue spots in the Lone Star State by Texas Monthly, and the former Disney Channel star thinks they serve up a pretty mean brisket.

Canje

Kristen Bell and friends at Canje in Austin, TX.Kristen Bell and friends at Canje in Austin, TX.@kristenanniebell | Instagram

Bell called her meal at the vibrant Caribbean restaurant "One of the top 5 meals of my life" in her Austin Instagram post.

The fruity cocktail menu and bold Caribbean flavors of the food at the 6th St. restaurant must've been life-changing.

There's much to discover in the Texas state capital, and our favorite celebs sure have fun doing it.

