5 Affordable Texas Restaurants That Are Anthony Bourdain-Approved
You can dine like the explorer himself.
Before his death in 2018, Anthony Bourdain visited Texas many times during his career and made stops at pretty much every region of the state.
Whether it was to experience unique local cuisines or explore various ways of life around the Lone Star State, there was much that the travel aficionado enjoyed during his visits.
Here are a few of his favorite spots that are pretty affordable and offer a casual ambiance approved by the late international explorer himself.
Lost Horse Saloon
This West Texas bar was opened by cowboy Ty Mitchell and it's a lively stop for beer and live music if you're out exploring in the desert area. It has all the "wild west vibes" you could want.
Bourdain visited Marfa, Texas back in 2018 and enjoyed the establishment's atmosphere that is quite literally welcome to everyone — dogs and goats included.
Himalaya Restaurant
This casual Houston restaurant serves up a fusion of Pakistani and Indian dishes from the mastermind of a James Beard nominated chef.
The super affordable eatery on the city's westside still serves up the popular bites like paneer that Bourdain enjoyed in 2018.
Franklin Barbecue
This Austin barbecue hotspot is a celebrity favorite when they are in the state capital, and it was no different for Bourdain. When the NY chef stopped for a bite to eat back in 2012 he said the barbecue food, like the brisket, was so moist.
He called the Texas experience "supernatural."
The Point at Palacios
If you're ever in the coastal city of Palacios this convenience store might look unsuspecting as its sign only advertises things like beer and fishing tackle, but when Bourdain came here in 2018 it was all about the food served by the Asian-owned business.
Not only can you order country-style meals here, but there are also different Vietnamese dishes served on occasion like Pho.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.