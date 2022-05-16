NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
texas restaurant

3 Texas Restaurants You Didn't Know Were Owned By Celebrities

Quietly owned but widely known, and the food looks so good! 🤤

Texas Staff Writer
A sandwich and chips from The Rustic. Right: A man drinking coffee at BIRD Bakery.

A sandwich and chips from The Rustic. Right: A man drinking coffee at BIRD Bakery.

@therusticsa | Instagram, @kaemmar | Instagram

Celebrity restaurants are all over the globe, and there are even a few Texas locations that exist on that list. Some of them include Jimmy Buffet's San Antonio Margaritaville and Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen in Austin and Houston.

There are some Lone Star State eateries that aren't so obviously named but are quietly owned by celebrities. It's not many, but there may be more to come in the next few years as Texas seemingly fills up with celebrities.

Let's take a look at what Texas food joints you probably go to often that are actually owned by famous people.

The Rustic

Co-owned by Texas country singer Pat Green, The Rustic has become a popular spot for Texans. They can enjoy the daily live music performances from well-known and local acts, drink a beer, eat bar food, and forget about the real world.

There are four locations around the state, and each one of them serves up a good time for music fans and brunch connoisseurs, alike.

Website

Walton's Fancy & Staple

Austinite Sandra Bullock owns this super cute 6th St. deli that serves all sorts of sandwiches, but you'll probably never see her there. Brunch is a popular eat here, especially the hearty ham and egg tartine, or the french toast.

If you're not there for the food, at least visit the impressive flower shop where you can bring home a custom bouquet or a mini succulent garden.

Website

BIRD Bakery

Actor Armie Hammer and TV personality Elizabeth Chambers opened this quaint San Antonio bakery in 2012. There are over 16 decadent cupcake flavors, silky pies, and a light menu of sandwiches, soups, and salads.

Chambers, a Texas girl herself, still keeps the S.A. location booming with business, and has opened up another location in Dallas and Colorado.

Website

More from Narcity

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...