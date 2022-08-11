NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Mark Wahlberg Recently Worked Out At An Austin Gym & Here's How Much It Costs

The 45-minute sessions look intense! 💪

Texas Staff Writer
Mark Wahlberg in a video outside of F45 South Shore Austin. Right: Wahlberg with other gym attendees at F45 South Shore Austin.

@markwahlberg | Instagram, @f45_training_southshoreaustin | Instagram

Actor Mark Wahlberg visited an east Austin gym, earlier this week, to get in a workout session with its attendees.

The two-time Oscar-nominee stopped by F45 South Shore Austin, a Texas location of the community-focused training studio that he holds a stake in. On Tuesday, he shared that he had the "best workout ever".

In an Instagram post, Wahlberg can be seen in the mix with local gym regulars. The group exercised with medicine balls, pushed iron, and pulled off a few other workouts as well.

Wahlberg had invested in the Austin-based company in 2019, and appears to make regular stops at various F45 locations. He attends the intense, 45-minute-long classes, and of course greets members along the way.

F45 has around 2,800 outlets across the world, and over 100 are located, or are being built, around the Lone Star State. People seem to flock to these exercise studios to endure the different, yet encouraging team-based training routines.

The workouts include aspects of HIIT and circuit-style training, and classes are offered every day of the week.

According to their official website, cardio classes take place on Wednesdays; the resistance class that leads to a "full body burn" happens each Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday; and an intense mixture of the two is held every Monday, Friday and Saturday.

If you're interested in experiencing what the actor-turned-businessman and his clientele put themselves through, you can pick from a $21, 7-day trial and a $28 drop-in class, or sign up for various other levels of membership.

