Mark Wahlberg Was Spotted At This F45 Gym In Toronto & Was Working Out 'Hard'
You hit snooze on the wrong day ⏰.
Do you go to the gym often, and then one day decide to skip this one particular workout that everyone can't stop talking about because Mark Wahlberg was there? Yeah, same.
Mark Wahlberg showed up to an F45 class in Yorkville on Tuesday, August 29, at 9:30 a.m. and surprised all the members.
Employees at the group workout gym may have known about this visit before his arrival, but people who signed up for their regular morning workout had no idea what was happening.
"Staff had been alerted, members were surprised and knew something was happening when they saw camera crews," F45 Yorkville studio owner John Ledbrook told Narcity.
Members were "very excited to see Mark Wahlberg walk super casual, ready to hit his workout with them."
If you were lucky enough to be in the class, then you would have realized how "super friendly" Mark was because, apparently, he "introduced himself to every single person in the class."
And if you thought he isn't a gym go-getter, you're wrong "he trains hard too," Ledbrook said.
This isn't Mark's first visit to an F45 gym. He flew to Collingwood in a helicopter to make it to an F45 workout on August 14. Reportedly Wahlberg owns a large number of shares in the company, according to Front Office Sports.
However, John shared that the star said, "F45 Yorkville might just be the best studio I've been to and I've been to a lot, wow!"
For those who had "working out regularly" jotted down on their New Year's resolution list, it's not too late to check that one off. And if you're afraid to go to a group class, don't be, F45 is here to support you.
9:30 a.m. class at F45 Yorkville with Mark Wahlberg.Tobias Wang | Instagram
"This is why F45 works so well, this is family, look at these people supporting each other," Walhberg told John.
Also, if you need that extra push and would love to bump into a celeb, John said this isn't the first time they've had stars train at their studio.
"We have several that train with us weekly but go about their day with much less of an entourage," he said.
So, get going before 2022 is over.