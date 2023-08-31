Mark Wahlberg Gushed Over His Love For Toronto & Shared His Deep Roots With The City
"This is a place that’s near and dear to my heart."
Mark Wahlberg gushed over Toronto and said the city is "near and dear" to his heart.
The 52-year-old actor was in the 6ix promoting his new tequila brand, Flecha Azul when he revealed his enduring love for the Canadian city.
While speaking with ET Canada at Flecha Azul's launch party at Moxies in Toronto, Walhberg said he's had some great experiences in the city.
"We are in the hometown of Drizzy Drake, Champagne Papi," said Wahlberg.
"I have had some of the greatest working experiences, not only personal but professional experiences, and built relationships here. So this is a place that's near and dear to my heart."
Wahlberg has been all over Toronto this week, from visiting his new tequila brand at LCBO to catching a workout at one of his F45 gyms in Toronto with NHL legend Tie Domi, but while chatting with ET Canada, he was thinking of his history in Toronto.
Wahlberg brought up memories he has in the city from over 25 years ago.
Wahlberg recalls doing an interview during his Toronto visit and someone playing a song from his movie “Boogie Nights,” which had its world premiere at Toronto's International Film Festival back in 1997, and it looks like the nostalgia for Toronto hit him.
“I did an interview earlier, and all of a sudden they were playing the song that I sang in ‘Boogie Nights’. Yeah, a lot of connection here,” he said.
So who knows, maybe Toronto will see more of the star, considering his deep roots with the city. In the meantime, you can sip on Wahlberg's tequila!