Mark Wahlberg Crashed A Toronto Workout Class & Called An LCBO 'The Most Beautiful Store'
Tie Domi joined the actor at both stops.
How would you feel if Mark Wahlberg crashed your workout class?
That's what Marky Mark did while he was in Toronto when he stopped at an F45 gym for a workout along with hockey legend Tie Domi.
It wasn't all about working out for the Hollywood actor as he also stopped at an LCBO in Summerhill and raved about its beauty.
Wahlberg first shared a video of him popping by the F45 at the 165 King St. West location on Tuesday.
In it, he's pumping some iron with Domi and coaching him through a workout.
The Patriots Day actor finished off the visit by taking a group photo with people who were working out at the gym.
Once he was done with the gym, Wahlberg shared another video of him stopping by an LCBO in Summerhill.
"We're finally here. Toronto. LCBO Summerhill. It's one of the most beautiful stores I've ever seen," the actor says before he takes a tour inside.
Wahlberg walks into the store and checks out a cardboard cut out of himself, introduces himself to staff and then chats with people who are picking up some booze.
He even stops to give Domi's son, Max Domi, who currently plays with the Toronto Maple Leafs, a big hug.
In the video, Wahlberg also jokes around while posing for photos with Tie Domi while holding a bottle of tequila over the hockey star's head.
"Look at that. This is a new billboard. It's a new sign. Gonna put this right over at the Rogers Centre," Wahlberg says.
The Hollywood star was there to promote Flecha Azul tequila, an alcohol brand he co-owns with entrepreneur Aron Marquez and pro-golfer Abraham Ancer.
A visit to LCBO to promote tequila wouldn't be complete without actually testing the product.
Wahlberg's Toronto visit included him stopping by the Ritz Carlton in Toronto where he was seen behind the bar, serving up drinks to people eager to try out the liquor.
Wahlberg finished off the day with a stop at Moxie's in downtown Toronto for the tequila's Canadian launch.
According to a press release from the public relations agency behind the event, Pomp & Circumstance, the Moxie's team served up a new signature cocktail called The Marky Marg, which is a pineapple basil-based margarita made with Flecha Azul Blanco Tequila.
The release also said that Flecha Azul Tequila is now available at Moxies Downtown Toronto and at all B.C. and Alberta Moxies locations. It will also continue to roll out at Moxies locations across Canada.
This isn't Wahlberg's first visit to an F45 gym in Ontario.
In August 2022, the actor was in Muskoka hanging out with soccer star David Beckham and Tie Domi when he decided he wanted to work out so badly that he flew on a helicopter to an F45 location in Collingwood.
He then showed up at an F45 class in Yorkville a few weeks later.
According to Bloomberg, Wahlberg was named F45's chief brand officer in March. Hopefully, this means we'll be seeing the actor at more of the Toronto gym locations soon!