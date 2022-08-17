Mark Wahlberg Flew To Collingwood In A Helicopter For An F45 Workout, According To The Gym
He really wanted that pump! 😳
Mark Wahlberg was up in Muskoka this past weekend hanging with David Beckham, but it looks like, despite the fun, he couldn't miss getting an F45 workout in.
Wahlberg posted a video of his visit to F45 Blue Mountain on his Instagram on August 14, calling it the "best workout on the planet."
"This is a game changer. Whew! You wanna get it fit, get it right, you better go to F45," said Wahlberg.
Wahlberg captioned the video, "If I have to climb a mountain or take a helicopter, I will get to an F45! The Best!!"
And it looks like he wasn't exaggerating the lengths he'd go to for an F45 fix.
Studio owner Chris Brakel told Narcity Wahlberg really did fly in on a helicopter for the workout.
"Mark had flown into Muskoka at a cottage up there, and when he got there, he wanted to get an F45 workout in, and he reached out to F45 headquarters and said, 'Hey, can you let me know where a great F45 is in close proximity?' So he could fly his helicopter over and get his workout in with his buddies."
Brakel said Wahlberg came in at around 11 a.m. on August 14, and while in the video, even though Wahlberg says the gym is in Muskoka, the studio he attended was actually in Collingwood, Ontario.
Brakel attributes the small mistake to the star jumping in a helicopter in Muskoka "for a couple [of] minutes" before landing near an F45 in Collingwood.
During the workout, Brakel says Wahlberg was an "absolute gentleman," chatting with everyone during rest breaks, giving out fist bumps, high fives, and working hard.
"I was lucky enough to be paired with Mark during the F45 workout, and I can tell you he is a strong man and very, very capable in the gym," said Brakel.
Brakel said Wahlberg even brought some "great ideas" to "progress the workout even further," which Brakel said he felt the next day.
This visit is not the first time Wahlberg has hit an F45 gym up.
The actor recently visited a location in Texas and reportedly owns a large number of shares in the company, according to Front Office Sports.
Narcity reached out to Mark Wahlberg's representation for comment on the visit but didn't hear back in time for publication.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.