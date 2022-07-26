NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Drake Took A 14-Minute Flight From Toronto To Hamilton & People Are Not Happy About It

It's not the only time he's done it, either.

Toronto Associate Editor
Drake. Right: A plane flying over Toronto.

@champagnepapi | Instagram, Simon Edge | Dreamstime

This Certified Lover Boy may want to start catching more feelings than flights. Drake's short trips from Toronto to Hamilton have been discovered on the Internet, and people have a lot of thoughts.

Celebrity Jets, an automated Twitter account that tracks celebrities' private jets' flight paths, ousted Drake's 14-minute trip from the 6ix to Hamilton on July 22.

The account shared that Drizzy hopped on board his private Boeing 767 for a 70-kilometre flight, which cost a whopping $2,729 for jet fuel. Sheesh.

It also showed that the trip used over 1,500 litres of jet fuel, which created 4 tons of CO2 emissions.

But, this isn't the first time Drake hopped on his private jet to Hamilton.

On July 12, CelebJets tweeted that the 6ix God flew to the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport on his massive private plane for an 18-minute trip. The account also clocked another 14-minute flight between the two Ontario cities on June 28, and a 16-minute flight on June 17.

The Canadian rapper has also been caught catching short flights outside of Ontario, too. CelebJets logged an 11-minute flight from one Miami airport to another on June 17.

Many took to Twitter to share their thoughts about Drizzy's short flights.

"@Drake why are you flying for 14 minutes bruv just take one of your sport cars," one user said.

Jesse Hawken, filmmaker and podcast host from Bloordale, also called the Canadian rapper out on his many flights to Hamilton "while the environment is collapsing."

"Dude, take the GO train ffs," Hawken tweeted.

Another commented on the amount of CO2 emissions the July 22 flight put out into the atmosphere.

"That's the same amount of emissions the average person makes in a year. It would have taken an hour to drive the same distance. This is criminal," Sommer Ackerman, an environmental activist, tweeted.

Now, Drake isn't the only celeb to use hop aboard their private jet for short flights.

Kylie Jenner was recently getting dragged as a "climate criminal" for her minutes-long flights. CelebJets recently logged a 10-minute flight for Jenner's older sister, Kim Kardashian, a 36-minute flight for Kenny Chesney, and a 27-minute trip for Steven Spielberg, too.

