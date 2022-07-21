NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Kylie Jenner Is Being Roasted As A 'Climate Criminal' For Taking 17-Minute Jet Flights

"They are posting pics and flexing these jets."

Kylie Jenner sitting her her private jet. Right: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott next to their private jets.

@kyliejenner | Instagram

When you're uber-rich like members of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, you don't have to wait for an Uber; instead, you can hop on your private jet and take a minutes-long flight to the next city.

Kylie Jenner is coming under fire after a celebrity jet-tracking account revealed her flight history, which includes a 17-minute trip that would make most people blush.

The account @celebrityjets, which is known to track their private flights, recently shared several updates from Jenner's plane, and people were stunned by how much she uses it to go from city to city in California.

At one point in July, Jenner took a flight that took off from Camarillo, California, and landed in Van Nuys, California, the equivalent of a 40 minutes car ride, according to calculations by MIC.

The automated @celebrityjets report says the trip lasted three minutes, although account operator Jack Sweeney has since pointed out that it "ended up being a 17-minute flight."

Sweeney is the guy who upset Elon Musk by tracking his jet, so he knows what he's doing here.

Sweeney added on his own account that Jenner's aircraft data is shielded from public tracking sites, "which means she's trying to hide from being tracked. But yet she's posting pictures of the plane?"

Jenner did in fact post a recent photo of her plane, and the Instagram post triggered some angry backlash.

The photo shows her with Travis Scott and their respective jets.

"You wanna take mine or yours?" she wrote.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in front of their respective private jets.Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott in front of their respective private jets.@kyliejenner | Instagram

Commenters under the photo ripped into Jenner, with one person writing: "this isn't the flex you think it is."

Another person wrote: "this is why we need to tax the rich."

"Girl, what am I recycling for," wrote another.

"READ THE ROOM KYLIE," someone else wrote.

Many others have labelled her a "climate criminal" on social media for the carbon footprint caused by her trips.

This isn't the only short-haul flight Jenner has taken recently. The Celebrity Jets account reveals that she took several brief flights on July 15 alone, with one lasting 12 minutes and two others topping out at 35 minutes.

Although Jenner is getting heat for her carbon footprint because of all the flights she takes, she's not the only celebrity who does it.

Her big sister, Kim Kardashian, is on the list of celebs with a similar track record.

Sweeney recently pointed out that Jenner and Kardashian were likely parking their jets with a few of their shorter flights, but he still didn't let them off the hook.

"I can see why people go after them," he tweeted. "They are posting pics and flexing these jets."

