kylie jenner houston

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Showed Up Unannounced To This Houston Museum (PHOTOS)

"She just walked inside with the other patrons!"

Kylie Jenner & Stormi Webster in the Morian Hall of Paleontology. RIGHT: A selfie of Jenner and Webster.

@kyliejenner | Instagram

This past Wednesday, Kylie Jenner brought her 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster to a Houston museum for a fun day filled with butterflies and dinosaurs.

The billionaire, her daughter, and some of Travis Scott's family members visited the Houston Museum of Natural Science in the city's museum district. The rapper was not seen with them.

HMNS exclusively told Narcity that their visit to the popular science museum was completely impromptu.

"We actually didn’t get any advance notice that she was coming into the museum, she just walked inside with the other patrons," HMNS wrote.


Kylie Jenner's Instagram story shows two butterflies at the Cockrell Butterfly Center.Kylie Jenner's Instagram story shows two butterflies at the Cockrell Butterfly Center.@kyliejenner | Instagram

Jenner posted much of her experience there on her Instagram story, showing off the lush Cockrell Butterfly Center and the massive fossils in the Morian Hall of Paleontology.

Perhaps her favorite part was the fossils because she wrote in one video "I have a fascination with dinosaurs lately."

Kylie Jenner's Instagram story showing her and Stormi Webster walking through the Morian Hall of Paleontology.Kylie Jenner's Instagram story showing her and Stormi Webster walking through the Morian Hall of Paleontology.@kyliejenner | Instagram

At this time, nothing confirms the reason behind Jenner's visit to Houston, but we do know that Scott's family lives in the area still. The artist also owns a mansion in the state.

Kylie seems to have much love for the Bayou City as she's known to capture her journey on social media or to make public appearances every time she's here.

Last year, the Jenner-Scott family visited the Houston Zoo and multiple Houstonians even complained that the place shut down its carousel for them twice in one day. This time, the museum reported no incident for this Texan visit.

