Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Just Shamed Instagram Into Ditching A TikTok-Style Change
We're getting back the old Instagram... sort of.
Instagram has finally heard the people's complaints… or more like Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian's complaints.
The famous reality TV sisters took to their Instagram to give their two cents on the social media platform's recent update, making the app look a lot more like TikTok and less like the Instagram we've been accustomed to for years.
Now head of Instagram Adam Mosseri announced in a Platform Newsletter that the app would be dialling back all the unwanted updates in the most recent update on the app, which heavily pushes TikTok-style videos and reels on the main feed rather than photos.
"I'm glad we took a risk — if we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough," said Mosseri in an interview. "But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup. [When] we've learned a lot, then we come back with some sort of new idea or iteration. So we're going to work through that."
Jenner and Kardashian shared an Instagram post on their stories, saying, "MAKE INSTAGRAM INSTAGRAM AGAIN. (stop trying to be TikTok, I just want to see cute photos of my friends.) SINCERELY, EVERYONE."
The new update also got a lot of heat on Twitter.
"The new Instagram update really understood what I was looking for," said one user. "None of my friends' content; reposted TikToks from meme accounts I do not follow; 100x more ads; everything played at full volume against my will."
\u201cThe new Instagram update really understood what I was looking for:\n- none of my friends\u2019 content\n- reposted TikToks from meme accounts I do not follow\n- 100x more ads \n- everything played at full volume against my will\u201d— Meg Watson (@Meg Watson) 1657758791
Most people have been on the same page about the update, and Instagram decided to listen to the people, so the new app update, which was just a test version, will be phased out over the next few weeks.
Phew!
Although they will be phasing out the new version, which includes full-screen photos and videos, they will still be focusing on pushing reels, given their popularity and demand on the app.
Mosseri posted a video on Instagram, updating users on all the changes on the way for the app and addressing all the questions on people's minds.
He confirmed that the new update was just a test version of the app but that to expect more video's on Instagram in the future.
"More and more of Instagram is going to become video over time," Mosseri said in the video.