Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Were Spotted In Orlando & Here's Everything We Know
Fans think they know just the reason.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were seen in Orlando, Florida this weekend, and fans think they know just the reason.
The lovebirds were spotted coming out of the office in the famous Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum.
They made a stop in the city before they were to head to Washington D.C. on April 24 for the 2022 Mark Twain Prize Ceremony, where Pete Davidson made a speech and commended comedian, Jon Stewart, as he was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Kim Kardashian posted in her SKIMS wear from that weekend.
The reason they were at the attraction venue is unclear, however, fans already started discussing potentialities.
At the museum in the Orlando location is Marilyn Monroe's infamous dress in which she sang "Happy Birthday" to former President, John F. Kennedy.
The Met Gala, where Kardashian is very well-known to show off her eclectic and elegant outfits, is on May 2. The theme just so happens to be "In America: An Anthology of Fashion".
So, fans are trying to connect the dots as to why the SKIMS creator and the Saturday Night Live star were seen at the museum.
Their theory is that the reality star will be showing up to the Gala in this dress.
According to Ripley's, the gown holds a Guinness World Record for being "the most expensive dress in the world" at a whopping $4.8 million.
A fan commenting why Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have visited Orlando.trevor.hiltz | TikTok
If this is true, it's ironic that the Mark Twain Prize ceremony was held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The fashionista is frequently seen in Florida, as she opened her pop-up store in Miami and filmed her SKIMS launch party at Swan, which is also located there.
The duo will reportedly be staying on the East Coast this weekend and attending the 2022 White House Correspondents Dinner with the Met Gala in New York City to follow.