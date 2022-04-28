Kim Kardashian Just Confessed To Her Photoshop Mishaps & Cleared Up The Conspiracy Theories
Does something look... off? 📸🤳🏽
Kim Kardashian finally cleared up a bunch of Photoshop theories that have been bubbling for weeks, and this time she comes bearing receipts.
In a recent rant on her Instagram stories, the reality TV star squashed some accusations that she had photoshopped boyfriend Pete Davidson, while also confirming that she did indeed do it in another case.
The drama started with one of her recent posts on Instagram showing her posing in front of a pool while showing off her hourglass figure.
Critics said that the images looked extremely edited and they suggested that she purposefully edited out her belly button.
"You forgot to leave in your belly button!" wrote one user.
It seems like all the comments and tabloid coverage of the topic were Kardashian's final straw.
She snapped back on her Instagram by reposting a PageSix article to her story with the caption: "come on guys… seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I Photoshopped out my belly button????"
In the following story, she wrote: "belly button insecurities?! Well… why don't you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! You're welcome!!!"
But Kardashian didn't stop there. She went on to clear up some Photoshop rumours and confess to others.
"If you thought that was good, I have so much more…this is fun," continued Kardashian.
She then reposted another Page Six article with the headline "Kim Kardashian appears to Photoshop Pete Davidson's nose and jawline."
"I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!!" joked Kardashian. "Snatched to the point you guys thought I photoshopped it!!!"
She followed the story by posting the live photo and asked how she was supposed to even edit a live photo.
She pointed out that in one of the photos they used in the article, Davidson is in the middle of a conversation and laughing.
"Wait, I did add a grainy filter tho," she confessed.
But that's not the only confession Kardashian came bearing in her stories.
"Ok, guys, I do have a photoshop confession while we are safe here in the circle in the truth…."
And that's when she finally clarified the long-running rumours that she edited Khloe Kardashians' daughter True Thompson's face over Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster at Disney. Kim's daughter Chicago is also shown in the photo.
"Ugh, this one needs some serious explaining," she wrote, before diving into her reasons for the niece swap.
She confessed that it was all for her Instagram aesthetic, which recently had a pink and blue theme.
"The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them, and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment, and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my I.G. feed. Chi was wearing pink, and it matched perfectly," shared Kardashian.
"You know how much a good aesthetic means [...], and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that," wrote the aspiring lawyer. "So thank you, True, for taking one for the team!"
Seems like people finally pushed the star over the edge, but now we're all caught up on her Photoshop work!