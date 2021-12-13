Kim Kardashian Has Officially Passed Her Baby Bar Exam After Her Fourth Attempt
And she did it all while juggling her business and being a mom. 👩🏻 💼
Kim Kardashian took to social media on Monday to announce the big news that she has finally passed her baby bar exam after years of hard work.
"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" she tweeted. "For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me."
The California test is a key step that certain first-year law students need to pass on their way to becoming a lawyer.
Kardashian passed the exam on her fourth attempt over two years and never gave up despite failing multiple times.
In the Instagram post announcing the milestone in her law career, she mentions how she was sick with COVID-19 and was battling a 104-degree fever during her third attempt.
The aspiring lawyer also paid tribute to her father, renowned attorney Robert Kardashian, who was famously a defence lawyer for O.J. Simpson.
"I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner," said Kardashian.
"I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!"
She also took a moment to thank the people who are helping her attain her law career, like the professors who have been helping her study and the lawyers she’s been shadowing.
Kardashian has been vocal about her unorthodox path to becoming a lawyer, and she claims it’s more complicated than the traditional route of going to law school.
According to her post, she has to do two bar exams, but the baby bar is known for being harder to pass.
She first announced she was studying to become a lawyer in an interview with Vogue back in 2019. She said she was inspired after visiting the White House in 2018 to get a presidential pardon for Alice Marie Johnson, a grandmother serving a life sentence.
"I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more," Kardashian told Vogue.
She shared some words of encouragement on Monday after passing her baby bar exam.
"Bottom line is don’t ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!" she tweeted. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"