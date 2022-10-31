Kim Kardashian's X-Men Halloween Costume For 2022 Was Epic & She Crashed A No-Dressup Party
She was one of the only ones in costume!
The Kardashian-Jenner women never shy away from going all out for their Halloween costumes, even if they are the only ones to dress up at a party.
Kim Kardashian pulled up to Tracee Ellis Ross' 50th birthday party decked out as Mystique from the X-Men this weekend, and apparently only realized after that it wasn't a Halloween-themed party.
The reality TV star showed up to the party in costume, and in true Kardashian fashion, she wore a blue latex outfit that showed off her famous figure.
Kardashian shared several pictures of her look on her Instagram, including a photo on her story with the birthday girl.
"That time I showed up to a birthday dinner in full costume when it wasn't a costume party!" read her caption. "Happy Birthday to the most beautiful kind soul @traceeellisross."
She was joined by her entourage, Olivia Pierson, who went as Magik and Natalie Halcro, who went as Selene.
Although she stopped over at Ross' birthday party, she also threw a Halloween rager at her L.A. mansion where she partied away with several famous figures, including her family.
She posted snaps of her pal and rapper P Diddy, who went dressed as the Joker, to her Instagram story.
Not only did Kardashian go all out for Halloween, but she also ensured her children didn't miss out on the festive holiday.
Her daughter North West went as Aaliyah; Saint West went as Snoop Dogg; Chicago West dressed as Sade, and Psalm was Eazy E.
\u201cKanye & Kim Kardashian\u2019s kids this Halloween \ud83c\udf83\ud83c\udf42\n\nNorth - Aaliyah \nSaint - Snoop Dogg\nChicago - Sade \nPsalm - Eazy E\n\n\u201d— HOT 97 (@HOT 97) 1667146277
Kardashian always brings it with her Halloween costumes, and in the past she's dressed up as Wonder Woman, Princess Jasmine, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and a skeleton.
New bucket list item: get invited to a Kardashian-Jenner Halloween party!