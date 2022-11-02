Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

pornhub

Pornhub Revealed The Top 2022 Halloween Costume Searches & Green Has Never Been Sexier

New fetish unlocked?

Associate Editor, Global
Tatiana Maslany in "She Hulk". Right: Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe.

@shehulkofficial | Instagram, @ana_d_armas | Instagram

From a cowgirl to a cheerleader, Pornhub released its list of the hottest Halloween costume searches of 2022 and while some of them are understandable, others may surprise you.

The Pornhub Insights team analyzed millions of searches during October to see what costumes turned people on and Tatiana Maslany's mean and green She-Hulk seems to really be doing it for people.

The top 10 hottest Halloween searches on Pornhub include:

  1. Teacher
  2. Doctor
  3. Harley Quinn
  4. Cowgirl
  5. Maid
  6. Nurse
  7. Cheerleader
  8. Police
  9. Monster
  10. She-Hulk
Pornhub then compared the top costume searches in 2022 to costumes searched in 2021 to see what became more popular this year.
The sequel to the Halloween classic film Hocus Pocus came out this year and people were all over it when it came to looking up the Sanderson sisters online.

Searches for that topic were up 1,481% compared to 2021.

She-Hulk was second on the list, gaining 1,372% in popularity compared to last year thanks to the new Marvel show on Disney+.
Marilyn Monroe was also more popular in 2022, most likely thanks to two big pop culture events around the American actress.
Kim Kardashian wore Monroe's iconic dress to the MET Gala back in May.
It's the same dress Monroe wore when she serenaded President John F. Kennedy for his birthday in 1962.
Kim K. received a lot of backlash for wearing that dress after the reality TV star revealed she had to go on an extreme diet to fit into it.
Next, Ana de Armas starred as Monroe in the film Blonde which was released in September.

Other costumes that spiked this year over last year include pirate, Chucky and policemen.

Barbie also went up by a mere 3%, most likely due to the announcement of the new Barbie film that will be released in 2023.

According to Pornhub, Catwoman, mermaid and vampire costumes dropped in popularity in 2022.

    Asymina Kantorowicz
    Associate Editor, Global
    Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
