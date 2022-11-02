Pornhub Revealed The Top 2022 Halloween Costume Searches & Green Has Never Been Sexier
New fetish unlocked?
From a cowgirl to a cheerleader, Pornhub released its list of the hottest Halloween costume searches of 2022 and while some of them are understandable, others may surprise you.
The Pornhub Insights team analyzed millions of searches during October to see what costumes turned people on and Tatiana Maslany's mean and green She-Hulk seems to really be doing it for people.
The top 10 hottest Halloween searches on Pornhub include:
- Teacher
- Doctor
- Harley Quinn
- Cowgirl
- Maid
- Nurse
- Cheerleader
- Police
- Monster
- She-Hulk
Searches for that topic were up 1,481% compared to 2021.
Other costumes that spiked this year over last year include pirate, Chucky and policemen.
Barbie also went up by a mere 3%, most likely due to the announcement of the new Barbie film that will be released in 2023.
According to Pornhub, Catwoman, mermaid and vampire costumes dropped in popularity in 2022.