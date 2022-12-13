Canada's Top Pornhub Searches Were Revealed & Canucks Were Into Different Stuff In 2022
Pornhub also revealed how long Canadians spend on the site. 👀
What were Canadians up to in 2022? Apparently, watching quite a bit of porn.
Pornhub has released a recap of 2022 showcasing the site's top searches and trends, including insight into what categories of porn Canada was watching most this year.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
According to Pornhub's ninth year in review, Canadians really enjoyed their adult content this year, with the country ranking eighth globally for the highest daily traffic to the site.
Similar to last year's recap, the U.S. was the country that visited Pornhub the most in 2022, followed by the U.K.
Unlike last year, Japan (which took the third spot in the ranking in 2021) was ousted by France for the most visits to the site.
While the data shows that Canadians spent a lot of time on Pornhub this year, the adult content site also shared what, specifically, Canucks were looking at the most.
In Canada, the most searched term for 2022 was "milf," bumping out last year's favourite search, which was "hentai."
Instead, "lesbian" came in second this year, followed by "hentai," "Asian," and "threesome."
"Milf" actually moved up two spots on this year's list, according to Pornhub, with "gangbang" also moving up six spots to bracket this year's 14 most-searched terms in Canada.
Searches for "naked women," also rose in the country by a whopping 592%.
Globally, the most-searched category in 2022 was "reality," a category that grew by 169%. It was followed by "transgender" and "group sex," which was also the third most-searched term last year.
While "milf" was the top search in Canada this year, the most-viewed category was actually "lesbian."
In terms of who's watching, Canada had an almost equal proportion of viewers aged 18-24 (22%), 25-34 (27%) and 35 to 44 (20%), with much lower numbers for those aged 45-54 (14%), 55-64 (10%) and 65+ (6%).
Canadians who are visiting Pornhub were apparently spending an average of nine minutes and 28 seconds on the site per visit in 2022, a 20-second decrease from the amount of time spent on the site in 2021, showing Canucks may be coming and going faster this year.
They do, however, seem to take a break for the holidays, with traffic falling by 28% on Christmas Eve and 20% on Christmas Day.
Interestingly, Pornhub also shared details about how traffic changed during the FIFA World Cup, finding that while countries like Senegal and Brazil quite drastically reduced their time on the site while their teams were playing, Canada's traffic fell by a relatively measly 7%, with the U.S. being even less influenced at a reduction of 0.2%.
Australia was the only country on the list whose time spent on the site actually increased during the World Cup. Take that to mean what you will!
