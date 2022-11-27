Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Canada Is Out Of The FIFA World Cup & Alphonso Davies Says He's 'Disappointed'

Fans are heartbroken over the loss.

Toronto Staff Writer
Alpohonso Davies. Right: Team Canada on the field in a group hug.

@alpohonsodavies | Instagram, CanadaSoccerEN | Twitter

Team Canada has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup after a devastating loss to Croatia with a 4-1 score.

Although Canada is out of the World Cup, fans can be proud of Alphonso Davies, who scored Canada's first-ever World Cup goal in the match, according to Yahoo Sports.

Davies expressed his disappointment and said, "I am disappointed in the result. It was not easy," according to CBC Sports. "We did our best, we fought the entire game. We're looking forward to the next game and hopefully we get some points."

Fans quickly took to Twitter to share words of condolences and congratulation to the team for making it this far.

"Canada are good to watch. Just going for it and enjoying being at the World Cup, despite heading out. None of this cagey scared to lose crap. They've given a good account of themselves," tweeted out a fan.


While others remained hopeful for the future, writing, "Utter heartbreak for Canada, who have been incredible this World Cup and will feel unlucky to already be out of the competition. It's a big step in the right direction, though, and 2026 is already shaping up to be an incredible year for Canada."

Some fans reflected on the journey of Canada, even getting into the World Cup and scoring a goal.

"So proud of the team to bring us to a World Cup. Never thought I'd see us score in this tournament during my lifetime. It's disappointing to get knocked out so early but the journey here is something I'll never forget. Thanks for making us proud team Canada!" tweeted out the fan.

Although not everybody was in their feels as some fans and sports reporters coped with some A1 humour.

Ella Brockway, a sports reporter for the Washington Post, cleverly pointed out that Team Canada may have gotten some tips from the hit teen movie She's The Man after a player put a tampon in their nose.

"The Canadian national team has clearly watched and taken inspiration from 2006 rom-com soccer classic SHE'S THE MAN. No choice but to respect," she wrote.

Who knows, maybe in 2026 will see a recreation of the iconic flashing scene.

    Brooke Houghton
    Toronto Staff Writer
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
