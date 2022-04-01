The 2022 FIFA World Cup Draw Just Decided Who Canada & The US Will Face First In Qatar
Their first three opponents are set!
The first groups for the 2022 FIFA World Cup have been decided, and we now know who Canada, the United States and (almost) everyone else will be playing when the big tournament gets going in Qatar.
FIFA held a live draw on Friday to determine the groups for the first round of play at the World Cup, which starts on November 21.
Groups A through H are made up of four teams each, although a few of the teams will be decided by games later this year.
Canada landed in Group F with Croatia, Morocco and Belgium, while the U.S. drew into Group B along with England, Iran and either Wales, Scotland or Ukraine.
Here's how the groups shook out, in case you're wondering who to cheer for (or against) when things kick off:
- Group A - Qatar, Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador
- Group B - England, Iran, United States, winner of Ukraine/Scotland/Wales
- Group C - Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia
- Group D - France, Denmark, Tunisia, winner of Peru/Australia/United Arab Emirates
- Group E - Spain, Germany, Japan, winner of Costa Rica/New Zealand
- Group F - Belgium, Croatia, Morocco, Canada
- Group G - Brazil, Switzerland, Serbia, Cameroon
- Group H - Portugal, Uruguay, South Korea, Ghana
The World Cup typically happens in the summer, but this time it'll happen at the end of the calendar year over a timeframe of 28 days, The Athletic reports.
The group stage will run from November 21-December 2, with each team playing the other three before the best two from each group move on to the following rounds.
The final game will be on December 18.