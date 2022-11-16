Canada Is Going To The FIFA World Cup & One Player's Reaction Will Melt Your Heart (VIDEO)
Who's cutting onions?😭
Canada's national soccer team is going to the FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1986, and the reactions from some of the players are just beautiful.
One video of player Liam Fraser reacting to the news, which was posted on the Canada Soccer Instagram page, will likely hit you right in the feels.
In it, Fraser is on the phone crying as he speaks to his family on speaker.
Words of encouragement can be heard from the phone as Fraser says between sobs, simply, "we did it."
While a short clip, it really is powerful to see Fraser so emotionally affected by the win, as well as hearing how supportive and happy his family is for him.
He's not the only person celebrating the win in a heartfelt manner.
One of the star players, Alphonso Davies took to Twitter to say: "A kid born in a refugee camp wasn’t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP."
"Don’t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!" the tweet added.
\u201cA kid born in a refugee camp wasn\u2019t supposed to make it! But here we are GOING TO THE WORLD CUP. Don\u2019t let no one tell you that your dreams are unrealistic. KEEP DREAMING, KEEP ACHIEVING!\u201d— Alphonso Davies (@Alphonso Davies) 1668355737
Of course, more reactions are expected to come as Canada starts to seriously compete in the tournament. Canada faces off against Belgium on November 23 for their first game.
The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be kicking off on November 20 and will run all the way to December 18 in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar.
If you've been wondering where to watch the World Cup in Canada, there are two official broadcasters. You can also stream games at TSN.com or through the TSN app.
While a major sporting event, the location has sparked a bit of controversy due to human rights concerns over the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar, as well as LGBTQIA+ acceptance.
Recently, popstar Dua Lipa announced that she'll only perform in Qatar "when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."