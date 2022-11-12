Here's How To Watch The World Cup In Canada & Everything Else You Need To Know Before Kick-Off
This is the first time Canada has been in the World Cup since 1986! ⚽🏆
Before the tournament kicks off, here are answers to some of the biggest questions about the World Cup that Canadians have, including how to watch it in Canada and when this country's national team plays!
The 2022 World Cup is happening in Qatar and this is the first time that the Canada men's national team qualified for the World Cup in 36 years.
When does the 2022 World Cup start?
The first game of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is happening on Sunday, November 20 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Qatar, the tournament host, will take on Ecuador in the Group A match-up that will kick off the tournament.
How can I watch the World Cup?
You can watch all the action from Qatar on CTV and TSN in Canada as those networks are the official Canadian broadcasters of World Cup games.
If you have cable, you can watch the matches live on TV with CTV and TSN.
You can also stream the 2022 World Cup games on TSN.ca and the TSN App.
When does Canada play in the World Cup?
There are eight groups in the 2022 World Cup and Canada is in Group F along with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia.
In the group stage, the Canada men's national team will play against Belgium on November 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. ET, against Croatia on November 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. ET and against Morocco on December 1, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET.
When does the World Cup end?
The final match of the tournament, when the winner of the World Cup will be decided, is happening on Sunday, December 18, 2022.
Kick-off is at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Will Canada host the World Cup?
Canada is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with the U.S. and Mexico and the Canadian cities where games will be played were announced on June 16, 2022.
Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton were vying to be the Canadian host cities for the World Cup but only Toronto and Vancouver will get matches.
The games will be played at BMO Field in Toronto and B.C. Place in Vancouver.
The other host cities are Seattle, San Francisco, L.A., Kansas City, Dallas, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Philadelphia, Miami, New York/New Jersey in the U.S. and Guadalajara, Monterrey and Mexico City in Mexico.
