Ontario Restaurants Can Now Serve Beer For Breakfast During The FIFA World Cup
Your fave spot can serve alcohol much earlier now.
Hours out from the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ontario has opted to allow alcohol to be served much earlier than usual to align with the time the games will be played in Qatar.
The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has approved a new 7:00 a.m. start time for liquor service at all restaurants and bars which will last for the entirety of the tournament from November 20 to December 18.
Laws that permit a closing time of 2 a.m. for liquor service will remain unchanged.
Thanks to an 8-hour time difference, some World Cup games can start as early as 5 a.m. EST. The majority of games on the schedule will start at 8.a.m. EST.
"While temporary extensions are not normally provided for events taking place outside of the province or applicable to outdoor licensed areas, the Registrar recognizes that the FIFA World Cup 2022 is an event of international significance for many communities in Ontario and is one of the most watched sporting events in the world," said the AGCO. "In Ontario specifically, the tournament attracts a large and enthusiastic following within the province’s broad multicultural communities."
Not to mention the fact that Canada men's national team has qualified for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years.
When is Canada's first game at the FIFA World Cup 2022?
Canada plays its first game Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. EST against Belgium.
The provincial decision comes ahead of a planned debate on the issue of earlier alcohol service at Toronto City Council and Mayor John Tory was quick to issue a statement to share his feelings.
"The restaurant industry is a vital part of Toronto’s economy," said Tory in a statement. "I strongly support the move to extend liquor sale hours during the World Cup, helping to ensure that there are fans in seats as early as possible, cheering on their teams and supporting local businesses.”
Toronto and Ontario might be game for beer but anyone lucky enough to see any FIFA World Cup games in person won't be able to drink, thanks to a last-minute beer ban put in place for all stadiums.