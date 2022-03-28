Canada Just Qualified For The World Cup & The Reactions Are Electrifying (VIDEOS)
"This is a legit football country." 🤩
It's official — Canada is going to the World Cup! Perhaps one of the biggest moments in Canadian sports history happened on March 27 and the reactions from players, fans and coaches are absolutely incredible.
Canada's national soccer team defeated Jamaica on Sunday, which means that Canada qualifies for the FIFA World Cup for only the second time in their history. This hasn't happened since 1986 when the tournament was held in Mexico.
The game, which took place at BMO Field in Toronto, ended with a score of 4-0 for Canada and prompted some electrifying reactions.
One of the biggest was from player Alphonso Davies, who has been sidelined since January for medical reasons. During a live stream, he captured his reaction to the moment Canada clinched victory.
As soon as the game ended, Davies can be seen bursting into tears and falling to the ground. It's really hard not to feel part of his excitement and happiness watching his reaction.
The reaction of the crowd watching the game at BMO field was also intense. As soon as the game ended, everyone leapt to their feet. Chants of "Canada!" started while the players celebrated and hugged.
It's hard not to feel proud of Canadian soccer watching clips like this!
BMO was LIT at the full-time whistle!! \n\nWe are Canada. And together, #WeCan. \n\n#CANMNT #WCQpic.twitter.com/q0YLoPtmcr— Canada Soccer (@Canada Soccer) 1648430521
During interviews after the game, a lot of the players and coaches had words of pride and excitement to share.
"I feel amazing, man. It's the best feeling ever. Really," said player Atiba Hutchinson, talking to Canada Soccer. "We've been waiting for this a long, long time."
"It's just a special moment," he added.
HUTCHINSON REACTION:\n\n"It's the best feeling ever. Really." \n\n#CANMNT #WCQ #ForCanada #WeCanpic.twitter.com/OTTnzFDOOj— Canada Soccer (@Canada Soccer) 1648425736
When player Milan Borjan was asked how he felt, he simply said, "Un-f**king-believable."
"I'm really proud to be Canadian, I'm really proud of these guys, I'm really proud of Canada Soccer," continued Borjan.
BORJAN REACTION:\n\n"This is un-bleeping-believable." \n\n#CANMNT #WCQ #ForCanada #WeCanpic.twitter.com/EEth4C2bhT— Canada Soccer (@Canada Soccer) 1648426084
"Canada can!" said head coach John Herdman.
"This is a legit football country!"
HERDMAN REACTION:\n\n"We're a football country." \n\n#CANMNT #WCQ #ForCanada #WeCanpic.twitter.com/2FripeA1lX— Canada Soccer (@Canada Soccer) 1648425091
The draw for the World Cup will take place on April 1, which will determine what the first rounds of the tournament will look like.
The global tournament is slated to begin on November 21 in Qatar.