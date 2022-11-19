Some World Cup Players Are Worth A Fortune & Here Are The Highest-Paid Athletes In The Game
The FIFA World Cup 2022 is happening in Doha, Qatar this year, and that means some of the highest-paid athletes in the world will be take center stage for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.
The tournament runs from November 20 to December 18, and it will see 32 teams compete for $42 million in prize money, according to The Sporting News.
While that may seem like a lot of money to most, some of the athletes on the field earn more in a single season with their club teams.
According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, some teams are fielding rosters worth billions of dollars if you add up all the players' salaries.
From Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi, here are some of the highest-paid athletes you can expect to see at the World Cup.
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe will play for France in the World Cup, the same team he helped win the last FIFA tournament in 2018.
He may be only 23 years old, but the French soccer player already has a net worth of $150 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
As one of the highest-paid soccer players in the world, the Paris Saint-Germain forward is expected to make $128 million for the 2022-2023 season.
Mbappe's fortune isn't all soccer related, with the athlete also earning millions through his endorsement deals, including with Nike and Hublot.
Lionel Messi
Named the world's best soccer player seven years in a row, Lionel Messi's net worth sits at a staggering $600 million.
A large part of the athlete's fortune, around $400 million to date, has come through various endorsement deals.
In 2021 Messi signed with Paris Saint-Germain after 21 years with Barcelona. The move was in part due to the fact that Barcelona couldn't afford to keep Messi on the team, even after he offered to take a 50% reduction in his salary so he could stay.
Thanks to his new contract, however, Messi earns $75 million per year.
Messi will represent his home country of Argentina during the World Cup tournament.
Cristiano Ronaldo
According to Forbes, Cristiano Ronaldo is also one of the highest-paid athletes in the world.
His net worth currently sits at $500 million.
Although the 37 year old makes a lot of money from playing the sport, a lot of his wealth come from his endorsement deals.
In 2017, the Portuguese soccer player signed a $1 billion lifetime deal with Nike thanks in large part to his massive social media following.
With 489 million followers on Instagram, Ronaldo was named the world's top Instagram earner in 2021, making $85.2 million in sponsored posts.
He's also making £26.8 million (US $32 million) this year on his contract with Manchester United, although the team is reportedly thinking about ending his deal.
Ronaldo will be representing his home country of Portugal during the 2022 World Cup.
Neymar
Neymar signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 that now earns him a base salary of $78 million.
The 30-year-old made history when he signed with the team as the deal was worth $263 million, as reported by Forbes.
The Brazilian soccer player earns between $20-40 million extra each year from bonuses and endorsements, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
As for his net worth, that sits at $200 million and will no doubt continue to grow as he's considered one of the best athletes in the world.
Gareth Bale
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Welsh soccer player Gareth Bale has a net worth of $145 million.
The Mirror reports Bale earns $11 million annually from endorsements alone. The companies he works with include Nissan, EA Sports and Foot Locker.
In 2014, he also signed a six-year deal with Adidas that brought in $23.7 million USD per year.
He also earns $2.39 million per year on his Major League Soccer salary for LAFC.
Eden Hazard
Belgian soccer player Eden Hazard also has an impressive portfolio with a net worth of $100 million and a salary of $15 million.
The 31-year-old signed with Real Madrid back in 2019 for five years and about €100 million (US $104 million).
Differing sources say different things, but it appears the soccer player makes between €20-24 million (US $21-25 million) per year with his current team.
Hazard's biggest endorsement deal is with Nike as well as with China's Sina Sports.
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski will be playing for his home country of Poland during the World Cup where he will no doubt add to his huge fortune.
With a net worth of $85 million, the 34-year-old athlete earns a base salary of $24 million and much more through endorsements, including with Nike, Huawei and EA Games.
The Polish striker currently plays for Bayern Munich after he signed a four-year contract until June 2023. That earns him approximately $20 million annually.
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne is a Belgian professional soccer player who has a net worth of $60 million.
In 2021, the 31-year-old signed a new four-year deal with Manchester City with an annual salary of £20.8 million (US $25 million), making him the top earner with the team.
He also makes extra through endorsement deals with Nike, EA and Orange.
According to Marca, what makes De Bruyne even more special as a soccer player is his versatility and ability to play more than one position during a game.
Antoine Griezmann
Just like Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann was part of France's 2018 winning World Cup team.
Griezmann's net worth is $60 million, with a base salary of $27 million.
He is currently set to make €12.5 million (US $15 million) for the 2022/2023 season with Barcelona but that amount was set to drop significantly once he signed with Atletico Madrid.
Aside from his soccer salary, the French soccer player earns another $5-6 million annually from endorsements. His biggest deals are with Puma and FIFA video games.
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling will return to play for England in the World Cup.
At just 27 years old, the Jamaican-born soccer player already has a net worth of $45 million.
He signed with Chelsea this year in a US$56.4 million deal.
As for his annual salary that is set at £15.6 million (US $18.6 million).
Sterling also makes millions through various endorsement deals, including with New Balance and Apple.
