Salt Bae Was All Over Argentina's World Cup Trophy & The Videos Are So 'Cringe'
"This dude is a joke."
Salt Bae might not have scored Argentina's winning goal in the World Cup final, but no one seemed to hold the trophy more than the celebrity chef on Sunday.
The man-turned-meme, whose real name is Nusret Gokce, had social media users cringing with his postgame antics, after he inserted himself into the celebrations in Qatar Sunday.
Salt Bae's restaurant chain, Nusr Et, has posted several videos of the guy celebrating Argentina's victory over France, and it's pretty stunning how much they let him do on the field.
One video shows him saying "Wow" in his lopsided way, while holding the trophy with Argentina's Angel Di Maria.
"De Maria is like what the hell is wrong with this guy," wrote one commenter on Instagram.
Another video shows him holding and kissing the trophy while Argentina's Cristian Romero tries to keep a hand on it. Romero is holding his toddler with his other hand, and Salt Bae seems to mocking tell the toddler that he owns the trophy.
"I've seen you literally in every pic with the World Cup more than any of the actual Argentinian players," wrote one of the top commenters. "Let them enjoy in peace."
"I'm cringing watching you grab arms and try to get in every shot with them," said another.
Another video shows Salt Bae "salting" the trophy in its signature way, even as player Lisandro Martinez seemingly tolerates the whole thing.
Others dubbed the videos "embarrassing," "cringe" and "clown behavior."
"This dude is a joke," wrote one person.
He also posed with Argentina's star player, Lionel Messi, amid the festivities.
Gokce's posts show he was in Qatar for a few days ahead of the final, and he's clearly wearing a pass that allowed him to be part of the celebrations.
Still, the Turkish chef really seemed to make the most of his access, posing for so many photos and videos.
"WTF you doing here," wrote one user on Instagram.
"Bro invited himself," said another.
A third user said he shouldn't even be touching the trophy. "You're not a Champion," they wrote, echoing many others who said something along the same lines.
Despite the criticism, Salt Bae's clout-chasing antics clearly worked. One of his posts has piled up more than 2.5 million likes on Instagram, while two others have more than 1 million.
Salt Bae is well-known for the flashy presentation and eye-watering prices at Nusr-Et.
That begs the question: after getting all up in Argentina's victory, will he still charge the players $2,000 for a steak when they visit his restaurant in Doha?