Lionel Messi Is Taking On A New Record After His World Cup Win & His Competition Is An Egg
There can be only one Instagram champ!
Lionel Messi is in his winning era, and not only did he come out of the 2022 World Cup with a victory, but now he's won a whole new title by breaking a world record.
The legendary Argentinian football player now also has the world's most-liked Instagram post, all thanks to his post commemorating his World Cup win.
The Instagram title is a big deal, especially since his competition was not a person. It was an egg.
Messi's Instagram post now has almost 62 million likes, surpassing an image of an egg which previously held the title of the most-liked Instagram post with over 56.8 million likes.
Not only did Messi's post overtake the egg's post, but it racked up millions of likes within a single day, while the egg's post is almost four years old.
After the thrilling final game, which took place on Sunday, the Argentinian footballer posted a thread of images of him posing with the World Cup trophy and his teammates.
The caption to his viral post, written in Spanish, thanked his family and supporters.
"CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!!!!!!!" said his caption. "So many times I dreamed it, so much I wanted it that I still don't fall; I can't believe it…."
Meanwhile, the competition, which was the photo of the egg, was posted in January 2019.
You might be wondering why an image of an egg has as many likes as it does, and it all started as a joke.
The photo was posted after one of Kylie Jenner's images became the most-liked photo on Instagram, with 18 million likes.
The owner of the account @world_record_egg decided to post a stock image of the brown egg and asked people to like it and beat Jenner's record.
"Let's set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram," read the post's caption. "Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this."
It succeeded in its goal of beating Kylie Jenner, but now it has lost its title to Messi.
Looks like that egg's got nothing on the GOAT!