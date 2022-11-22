Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Saudi Arabia Just Beat Argentina In A Huge World Cup Upset & The Messi Memes Are Savage

"Things just got a bit Messi."

Global Staff Writer
Lionel Messi. Right: Members of the Saudi Arabia team celebrating their win.

Lionel Messi just played the first game of what will likely be his last World Cup, and he got off to a rough start as Saudi Arabia upset his Argentina squad with a 2-1 loss.

Fans had high anticipations for the game, but all their hopes came crashing down with the shocking loss — while Saudi fans and Messi critics are absolutely loving it.

Argentina is expected to be one of the teams in the final at the tournament and Messi is one of the top players on the planet, so losing to Saudi Arabia is a major upset.

This is Saudi Arabia's 6th World Cup and the first time they have ever won an opening game.

While Argentina's suffered their burning loss, Saudi Arabia fans could be heard chanting, "Where is Messi? We beat him," as they celebrated their win from the crowd.

Fans of the sport have been roasting Messi online ever since the loss, and the memes have been truly svage.

Mufti Menk, a famous Islamic scholar, decided Argentina's loss was the perfect moment for a pun and tweeted, "Things just got a bit #Messi. Well done #SaudiArabia”

Others made fun of Messi's shocked expression after experiencing the brutal loss.


Another user made fun of the fact that Messi's considered the "GOAT" (greatest of all time) by showing an image of a man butchering a goat.

One user wrote, "betting companies after the Argentina vs Saudi Arabia match," followed by a hilarious video demonstrating what it must have been like for them.

The Athletic jumped in on the discourse and asked fans on Twitter, "is Saudi Arabia beating Argentina the biggest upset in World Cup history?"

Messi and Argentina fans are really let down, but thankfully for them, the team has plenty of time in this World Cup to make up for it.

    Sameen Chaudhry
    Global Staff Writer
    Sameen Chaudhry is a Staff Writer for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on TikTok drama and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
