Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Search on Narcity
world cup 2022

Iran's Players Protested The National Anthem At The World Cup & The Silence Sent A Message

Many Iranian fans booed from the stands during the national anthem.

Associate Editor, Global
A video shows the crowd shouting and booing as Iran's national anthem played before the team's World Cup game.

A video shows the crowd shouting and booing as Iran's national anthem played before the team's World Cup game.

swainITV | Twitter

Iran's national soccer team showed a strong sign of solidarity with anti-government protesters in their home country ahead of their World Cup match on Monday.

The team stayed silent during the playing of Iran's national anthem before their game with England as Iranian fans booed the anthem and held signs from the stands.

One video posted on Twitter shows fans holding up Iranian flags while others showed thumbs down gestures.

The BBC reports some fans also held up signs saying "Woman, life, freedom."

The news outlet also reports that Iran's state TV "cut its coverage of the anthem" and switched to a wide shot of the stadium.

There have been mass protests in Iran that have led to crackdowns in the country since mid-September.

The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Amini fell into a coma while in detention.

Since then, protesters have demanded changes to Iran's leadership and an end to the discrimination against women in the country.

According to Iran International, more than 400 people have been killed during the protests by security forces, and another 16,800 people have been arrested.

Several people have also been sentenced to death for their part in the protests, CNBC reports.

Before Monday's game, the captain of the Iran soccer team, Ehsan Hajsafi, said the players "support" those who have died, as reported by BBC.

"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," he told reporters.

People from around the world showed their support for Iran's soccer team following Monday's incident.

One person also pointed out that the soccer team may face serious consequences when they go back home.

One person called the team "brave" and said they admired them for sending a clear message to their government.

Other people commented on the video of the national anthem, denouncing it as the song of the Islamic Republic rather than the Iranian people. Per NPR, the anthem played on Monday was adopted in 1990 in celebration of the rigid Islamic Republic that came to power in 1979.

While the team ended up losing 6-2 to England, many people online are focusing on the powerful message that was displayed before the match.

From Your Site Articles
    Asymina Kantorowicz
    Associate Editor, Global
    Asymina Kantorowicz is an Associate Editor for Narcity’s Global Desk focused on celebrity and health news and is based in Victoria, British Columbia.
Recommended For You

Loading...