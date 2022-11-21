Iran's Players Protested The National Anthem At The World Cup & The Silence Sent A Message
Many Iranian fans booed from the stands during the national anthem.
Iran's national soccer team showed a strong sign of solidarity with anti-government protesters in their home country ahead of their World Cup match on Monday.
The team stayed silent during the playing of Iran's national anthem before their game with England as Iranian fans booed the anthem and held signs from the stands.
\u201c#BREAKING: Iran national team players choose not to sing national anthem at World Cup match; some of the Iranian crowed booing their own national anthem\u201d— Amichai Stein (@Amichai Stein) 1669035870
One video posted on Twitter shows fans holding up Iranian flags while others showed thumbs down gestures.
\u201cProtest by Iranian fans - booing their own national anthem ahead of match against England. #Qatar2022 #iran\u201d— Jonathan Swain (@Jonathan Swain) 1669035553
The BBC reports some fans also held up signs saying "Woman, life, freedom."
The news outlet also reports that Iran's state TV "cut its coverage of the anthem" and switched to a wide shot of the stadium.
There have been mass protests in Iran that have led to crackdowns in the country since mid-September.
The protests were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was detained by morality police for not wearing her hijab properly. Amini fell into a coma while in detention.
Since then, protesters have demanded changes to Iran's leadership and an end to the discrimination against women in the country.
According to Iran International, more than 400 people have been killed during the protests by security forces, and another 16,800 people have been arrested.
Several people have also been sentenced to death for their part in the protests, CNBC reports.
Before Monday's game, the captain of the Iran soccer team, Ehsan Hajsafi, said the players "support" those who have died, as reported by BBC.
"We have to accept that the conditions in our country are not right and our people are not happy," he told reporters.
People from around the world showed their support for Iran's soccer team following Monday's incident.
\u201c@AmichaiStein1 Greatest respect to the Iranian team, especially as they may face serious consequences back home.\u201d— Amichai Stein (@Amichai Stein) 1669035870
One person also pointed out that the soccer team may face serious consequences when they go back home.
\u201c@AmichaiStein1 People need to understand the incredible risk these men are taking, and the message is clear. What here might look small and mundane is a booming message to all those risking their very lives for the integrity and future of their homeland.\u201d— Amichai Stein (@Amichai Stein) 1669035870
One person called the team "brave" and said they admired them for sending a clear message to their government.
\u201c@AmichaiStein1 @JoJoFromJerz Bravery few will ever understand, and few have the courage to enact!\nMy heart goes out to them, knowing the consequences to likely befall them and their families, but also an admiration for them that is limitless.\u201d— Amichai Stein (@Amichai Stein) 1669035870
Other people commented on the video of the national anthem, denouncing it as the song of the Islamic Republic rather than the Iranian people. Per NPR, the anthem played on Monday was adopted in 1990 in celebration of the rigid Islamic Republic that came to power in 1979.
\u201cIt's not our national anthem...it's the national anthem of the Islamic Republic, an occupying force in Iran.\u201d— Yashar Ali \ud83d\udc18 \u06cc\u0627\u0634\u0627\u0631 (@Yashar Ali \ud83d\udc18 \u06cc\u0627\u0634\u0627\u0631) 1669037428
While the team ended up losing 6-2 to England, many people online are focusing on the powerful message that was displayed before the match.
- Canadians From Coast To Coast Gathered To Show Support For Iranian Protestors (PHOTOS) ›
- A TikToker Explains Why Iran Protests Aren't Just About The Hijab But Women’s Freedom Of Choice ›
- Qatar Added A Last-Minute Beer Ban At World Cup Stadiums & Budweiser Is Feeling 'Awkward' ›
- The FIFA World Cup 2022 Is In Qatar & Here's Everything You Need To Know About It ›