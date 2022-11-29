A TikToker Shared What Living In Qatar Is Like & People Are Shook By The 'Rich' Differences
"You think you know money?”
With the World Cup currently happening in Qatar, people may be wondering what living in one of the world's richest countries is like, and one TikToker is here to spill all the tea on life as an ex-pat in the Middle East.
The TikToker, who goes by her social media name Krys Tha Sis, made a video about all the things people who have never lived in the Middle East may not know, and it's already amassed over 2.5 million views.
The first thing she says most people don't know is that most households have maids.
"How would I know that? Because me and my family had a maid. My friends had a maid. My teacher had a maid," Krys says in the video.
Another interesting fact is that pretty much all of the maids live with the families they work for. That's because the maids come to the country on a work visa to work and live with the family that hired them.
"My maid lived with us for a very very long time," Krys added.
I can attest to this as someone who lived in Qatar for almost two decades!
Next on Krys' list: "Qatar is a very rich country."
The abundance of petrol found in the small country is to thank for the amount of wealth held by the ruling Al Thani Qatari royal family.
According to Luxury Launches, the royal family may even be richer than Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos combined.
"I went to high school with the royal family, and you think that you know money?" Krys asked. "No, you don't."
Krys also points out that the number of men in Qatar vastly outnumbers the number of women.
"There are a ton of men in Qatar, so if you need a man…go to Qatar."
On that note, if you venture to Qatar to secure a wealthy man, you should know they are very unlikely to marry outside of their culture.
Last on her list: public display of affection.
It essentially doesn't exist.
"PDA is illegal in Qatar," Krys explained. "Qatar is an Islamic state."
"Two of my friends were making out in the mall, and the police got called on them. Their country, their rules."
Commenters jumped in to give their two cents on the Krys' video.
A person who currently lived in Qatar as a teacher chimed in and wrote, "I currently teach in Qatar, and you are 100% right in everything you've said."
Anther jumped in the comment section and added, "we also get paid to study btw," to which Krys responded, "this is a fact!"
"It’s not only in Qatar but Saudi Arabia too! Most families here have up to 3 maids besides a nanny for their kids besides a driver for each house," wrote another user.
So if you ever find yourself roaming the streets of Qatar, keep in mind you might be walking next to a billionaire, and don't hold hands with anyone you aren't married to.
