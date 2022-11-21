Elon Musk Spent $44B To Buy Twitter & Here's What He Could've Done To Really Help Humanity
There are better ways to spend it!
Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of Twitter was one of the biggest purchases of the year, but can you imagine what else he could have done with all of that money?
Being one of the world's richest men means you can pretty much buy anything in the world that you want, including multi-billion dollar social media platforms such as Twitter.
But surely, Musk could have made better use of all that cash, especially when his stated goal is to help the future of human society.
We looked at the numbers and came up with a list of a few things Musk could have spent his money on, and some may be more useful than others.
However, you could argue that every one of these would be more useful than what's happening on Twitter these days.
Also, it's worth pointing out that while Twitter cost him $44 billion, Musk's net worth is still over $180 billion, so he's got some extra money that he could still put to work.
Musk could use $44 billion to end world hunger.
\u201cFact check:\n\n\ud83d\udd39 2% of @elonmusk's wealth is $6B\n\ud83d\udd39 In 2020 the UN World Food Program (WFP) raised $8.4B. How come it didn't "solve world hunger"?\n\n_\u201d— Dr. Eli David (@Dr. Eli David) 1635609020
The big one on the list is arguably the most useful way Musk could have spent his money, and that would be fighting world hunger with his gigantic fortune.According to the UN's World Food Programme (WFP), around 828 million people go to bed hungry every night, and approximately 42 million people are facing famine, and they think Musk could be the key to solving the issue.
In November 2021, CNN spoke to the WFP's director David Beasley who claimed that it would only take 2% of Musk's wealth to solve world hunger.
During his interview with CNN, Beasley said billionaires need to "step up now, on a one-time basis," particularly pointing fingers at Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.
The billionaire shot back at the WFP in a tweet and declared, "If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it."
The WFP took Musk up on the offer and sent him back a plan outlining exactly how he could end world hunger with US$6.6 billion of his money, which isn't even a quarter of his Twitter deal.
"You asked for a clear plan & open books. Here it is! We're ready to talk with you - and anyone else - who is serious about saving lives. The ask is $6.6B to avert famine in 2022," said the tweet by Beasley.
Musk could use his money to supply clean drinking water and toilets to developing countries.
\u201cA fraction of Elon Musk's $44 billion could improve global health.\n\nOur research shows US$600 million a year is enough to get clean water & toilets into every health centre in the 46 least-developed countries - keeping staff & patients safe and helping to avoid future pandemics.\u201d— WaterAid UK \ud83d\udca6 (@WaterAid UK \ud83d\udca6) 1650983913
According to WaterAid, an International organization dedicated to supplying clean water and sanitation to developing countries, $600 million a year could supply clean water and toilets to 46 developing countries.
The UK branch of WaterAid tweeted, "our research shows US$600 million a year is enough to get clean water & toilets into every health centre in the 46 least-developed countries - keeping staff & patients safe and helping to avoid future pandemics."
They also called out Musk's $44 billion Twitter buyout and said it would only take "a fraction of" the amount to "improve global health."
Musk could use his money to pay for each American's Netflix subscription.
According to our math, Musk could have used the $44 billion to pay for over 2 billion Netflix premium accounts.
A Netflix premium account costs US$19.99 a month, and since the U.S. population is approximately 332 million, he could pay for every person's Netflix premium accounts for around 6 months! His money would go even farther if families shared an account.
That would mean everyone in the U.S. would be caught up on all the Love Is Blind drama!
Musk could use $44 billion to buy everyone McDonald's cheeseburgers.
If you were wondering how many McDonald's cheeseburgers you could buy with $44 billion, the answer is almost 16 billion. That's a lot of burgers!
Since the world's population hit 8 billion people recently, each person on the planet could have received two cheeseburgers each with Musk's money.
Musk can buy almost 17 billion Starbucks grande Americanos with $44 billion.
The billionaire could also buy every person in the world two Starbucks grande Americanos and still have another billion Americanos left to spare.
It's safe to say you could buy a hell of a lot of stuff with $44 billion and, in some cases, make a really big difference in the world.
