Elon Musk Blasted Twitter Checkmarks As 'Lords & Peasants BS' & He'll Make You A Lord For $8
Power to the people (who will pay for it)!
Elon Musk tweeted new details about his big plans for Twitter on Tuesday, and it sounds like the platform will kind of suck unless you pay $8 a month.
"Twitter's current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn't have a blue checkmark is bullsh*t," he tweeted. "Power to the people! Blue for $8/month."
That would be Twitter Blue, the premium Twitter service that's currently $5 per month. Twitter Blue used to give users the chance to monetize their content and edit their tweets, but under Musk, those users will also get a blue "verified" checkmark on their names.
In other words, you can pay $8 per month to be a lord. Otherwise you'll be one of the peasants.
\u201cPrice adjusted by country proportionate to purchasing power parity\u201d— Elon Musk (@Elon Musk) 1667324208
According to Musk, Twitter Blue will generally make your experience better on the platform. He says Twitter Blue users will get "priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam."
Musk also states Twitter Blue users will see "half as many ads," and that they'll be allowed to post long video and audio.
The billionaire adds that users will also get "paywall bypass for publishers willing to work with us."
It's unclear who those publishers will be, but Musk has already mocked The New York Times and The Guardian in the days following his takeover of the social media platform.
The SpaceX and Tesla CEO claims the move will help Twitter cut down on spam and create a "revenue stream to reward content creators."
Many of Musk's Twitter fans applauded the move.
However, multiple other users pointed out that businessman seemed to be missing the real point of verification on social media. Generally speaking, the blue checkmarks are used across Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok to confirm that public-facing figures are who they say they are. That includes everyone from actors and musicians to politicians, journalists and name brands.
"Unbelievably stupid that verification changed from its original intent (to identify legitimate accounts of people who are likely to be impersonated) to some kind of dumba** status symbol and now this is what happens lol," asked Aussie DJ Laura Lux from her own verified account.
DJ Laura Lux's tweet.darthlux | Twitter
"I had a porn star posting her body parts pretending to be me in 2009 on here... hence the verification," tweeted model Adrianne Curry. "It caused major issues in my life ... as it was beyond explicit."
Adrianne Curry's tweet.adriannecurry | Twitter
"If EVERYONE can buy a symbol of status/value then NOBODY actually has status/value," another user tweeted at Musk. "Making blue checks buyable literally removes the function and value of the blue check."
A user's tweet.ChynnaTown11 | Twitter
"There are so many weirdos pretending to be other people," tweeted another critic. "How is this to stop them from paying $8 (per) month to be verified, even though they are fake?"
Another user's tweet.Nina7Infinity | Twitter
Musk had reportedly been mulling a $20 fee for his revamped Twitter Blue service, but horror writer Stephen King ripped him for it on Halloween and got him to back the price off to $8 instead.
"We need to pay the bills somehow!" Musk tweeted at King.
The Verge reports that Musk has given his new Twitter staff until November 7 to make his changes or they'll be fired, adding to the current headcount of fired executives reported by the New York Times.
According to the new sole director of Twitter, the expected Blue service would have some form of identity verification to make sure people are who the say they are on the platform.
Those who already have a checkmark will have 90 days to subscribe to the paying service or they will lose their verified checkmark.
Musk bought the platform for $44 billion last week following a lawsuit after his backing out of the deal and he's been actively answering suggestions and changing his plans for it ever since.