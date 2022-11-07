Gigi Hadid Deleted Her Twitter Account & She Shaded Elon Musk So Hard On Her Way Out
"Its not a place I want to be a part of."
Gigi Hadid has had enough of Twitter since Elon Musk's $44 billion buyout of the company and has decided to delete her account on the social media platform.
The supermodel took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to share with her followers that she had decided to deactivate her account in light of all the recent "hate" since Musk's takeover of the company, reported Business Insider.
On her Instagram story, Hadid shared a tweet by Shannon Raj Singh, the former human rights counsel for Twitter, who revealed that the entire human rights department had been let go during the recent layoffs at Twitter.
"Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company," Singh wrote in the tweet, followed by a thread of all the achievements the team had accomplished while they worked for Twitter.
\u201cYesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company.\n\nI am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises including Ethiopia,\u201d— Shannon Raj Singh (@Shannon Raj Singh) 1667584727
Under the screenshot of the tweet, Hadid wrote, "I deactivated my Twitter account today."
"For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and it's not a place I want to be a part of," Hadid added in her story.
The supermodel continued by saying she didn't feel like Twitter was a "safe place for anyone" and that she's most upset about letting down her Twitter fans.
"Only sorry to the fans who I've loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter. I can't say it's a safe place for anyone nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," Hadid added.
Hadid is one of many celebrities who have deleted their Twitter accounts since Musk's takeover.
Other celebrities who have made a similar decision include Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni and Sara Bareilles, reported Yahoo News.
\u201cNot hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye.\u201d— shonda rhimes (@shonda rhimes) 1667062135
"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," read Rhimes' last tweet.
Over the weekend it was also reported that dozens of employees who were let go by Twitter, were asked to come back, according to a report by Bloomberg.
