Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid Broke Up & He Allegedly Hit Her Mom Yolanda

Zayn has "adamantly" denied striking Yolanda.

@zayn | Instagram, @gigihadid | Instagram

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have reportedly split up again, and this time it sounds like it's serious.

TMZ reports that it had something to do with an argument between Malik and Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid.

Malik allegedly struck Yolanda during the argument, according to TMZ, although he "adamantly" denied doing so in a statement to the outlet.

"I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he said.

The singer went into more detail in a statement on Twitter, where he acknowledged having an "argument" and sharing "harsh words" with one of Gigi's family members while the model was away. The incident happened at the couple's home several weeks ago, according to Malik.

He added that he "agreed to not contest claims" arising from the argument. "This was and still should be a private matter but [...] this has been 'leaked' to the press," he wrote.

Malik and Hadid have been dating on and off since 2015 and have a one-year-old daughter together named Khai.

Malik says he's focused on restoring peace to the family so that he can "co-parent" Khai and "give her the privacy she deserves."

Gigi hasn't posted anything on her social media about the incident, but her spokesperson did give a statement to People magazine.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," her rep said. "She asks for privacy during this time."

The magazine reports that the couple is not together at the moment.

No police report has been filed at this point.

