Gigi Hadid Might Be Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Oldest' GF In A While But She Broke A 'Girl Code'
Leonardo DiCaprio is back on the dating scene after his recent break-up with long-term girlfriend Camilla Morrone, and he didn't wait long to find a new leading lady in his life in the form of supermodel Gigi Hadid, as per recent reports.
According to the US Weekly, the Titanic actor "always had a soft spot" for Hadid and the duo started seeing each other earlier this summer.
"He thinks she's beautiful, of course, but also a wise and cool character who's got a very cultured and educated take on life," a source close to the couple was quoted in the report.
They also "have a ton of mutual friends," and they are all "happy to see them together, even though it did catch a lot of them off guard," added the inside source.
Hadid and DiCaprio aren't the only ones with mutual friends though. The actor's ex-girlfriend Camilla Morrone also shares a bunch of mutual friends with Hadid, and according to the report, "they're on Camila's side."
The two women are good friends with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, which is why Hadid is being accused of breaking the "girl code," according toThe News.
The outlet claims that "Camila was taken by surprise when she found out that Leo and Gigi were hooking up. She feels betrayed."
Despite this drama, the new couple seem to be having a good time together.
"Gigi and Leo are the real deal," said an Entertainment Tonight piece. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them, and they're both happy."
The pair were spotted together during New York Fashion Week and "looked very flirty" while dining at a restaurant.
"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," a source told ET.
The 47-year-old actor has a notorious history of dating younger women, and it's been a long-running joke that he doesn't date anyone over 25.
The conspiracy theory about his dating history being confined to women in their early 20s was only further fuelled after his break with Morrone, who turned 25 earlier this year.
But Hadid seems to have broken the trend, while also compromising the 'girl code' in the process.