Leonardo DiCaprio Partied At Gekkō Miami & People Say He's Too 'Old' To Be At A Club (VIDEO)
"Must be senior night"
Leonardo DiCaprio is no stranger to Miami. He was in town last month with Toby McGuire during Art Basel and he was pictured again galavanting at Bad Bunny's restaurant, Gekkō, just last week.
Two Tiktokers (@valeiudic and @rocioaghemo) captured the video, which was later reposted by a South Florida influencer page (@livinmiami305). It shows one of the women dancing and Leonardo DiCaprio was beside her in the distance with a black hat, a black shirt and jeans.
DiCaprio grabs his cap as he leans to the music with what looks like a cigarette in his mouth.
Leonardo DiCaprio just vibing in Miami at Gekko in Brickell
So many fans flooded the comment section and felt he was too "old" to be at a club. One woman even joked writing that it must be senior night.
"How is he not bored or tired of partying at his age," someone commented, and their reply received over 7K likes.
An account exaggerated that DiCaprio is 65 years old. For reference, he is 48 years old.
"Real question: for how long is this fun? Like, I’m 41 and I legit get tired just looking at this clip. Yawn," another person mentioned.
One woman admitted that she is 36 and wrote "this is literally my worst nightmare." She continued to say that men mature much later [than women].
He also spent some time at Papi Steak during his stay in Florida, as he was seen walking into the famous Miami establishment in the same outfit that he wore to Gekkō.
It is unclear who he was partying with that night.