I Partied At The Miami Grand Prix With So Many Stars & The Celeb Treatment Is Lavish (PHOTOS)
I wouldn't want it any other way. 💅
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
A Vampire Diaries cast member, a Dallas Cowboys Quarterback, and a Real Housewife of Miami all walk into a bar...
No, really. There's no punchline. The Miami Grand Prix was this weekend, and I was invited to an exclusive Hummer House event on Saturday night, and the guest list around me rivaled a red-carpet event.
From Paul Wesley to Dak Prescott and even Lisa Hochstein, the Miami Design District was glowing with stars from all different industries, and the celebrity treatment at these events was off the charts.
Dak Prescott and Associate Editor Jenna Kelley. Right: Anitta, David Grutman and Becky G.Jenna Kelley | Narcity, @anitta | Instagram
Upon walking into the event, a massive Hummer was being showcased. Servers were holding welcome drinks on trays, such as a passion fruit mixture and, of course, champagne.
In addition to the wait staff walking around with beverages, there were two open bars on either side of the room with a wide array of top-shelf selections.
Food from Papi Steak and Gekkō was served, and the items were mouthwatering. There were tuna tartare cones, potato latkes, tender steak bites, and my personal favorite, Gekkō's crab cakes. Every small appetizer was jam-packed with a fusion of flavors, I was practically chasing the servers down for more.
The GMC Hummer House DJ booth and one of the display vehicles. Right: The open bar area at the event.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
There was a GMC Hummer immersive virtual experience called SHOWstudio "Like Nothing Else Experience," where you needed to put your name on a list to "test drive" the vehicle. Upon looking at the sign-up sheet, I saw Dak Prescott's name.
Then, it hit me... I was in a room full of A-listers, casually walking around and enjoying their night.
Maluma was there, Becky G showed up, and even Anitta appeared. Larsa Pippen walked in with her man, Michael Jordan's son, Marcus. She quickly scurried out when I spotted Lisa Hochstein with her new man, too!
In a room flooded with celebs, there was, of course, a special guest performance by none other than DJ Khaled and Meek Mill.
Lisa Hochstein and her new man. Right: DJ Khaled performing.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
DJ Khaled stood in front of one of the many Hummers showcased near a DJ booth and got the intimate crowd excited. He played all of his hits and then gave a shout-out to his colleague Meek Mill.
After leaving the room of photographers, influencers, and my favorite on-screen icons, it was time to hit the road to the next event at the Fontainebleau.
There, Martin Garrix was performing, and the crowd was wild. The Fontainebleau poolside venue is incredibly breathtaking for any event, and my friends and I wrapped up the night in the VIP cabanas with free drink tables to pour.
My favorite behind-the-scenes tidbit was seeing the lifeguards in the pool, making sure no one fell in to keep everyone safe.
Martin Garrix performing at the Fontainebleau. Right: Associate Editor Jenna Kelley at the Fontainebleau.Jenna Kelley | Narcity
Everyone, including all of the celebrities I met, was so sweet and willing to take a photo. It was such a pleasant surprise, and the events were so much fun.
It was a pinch-me moment I'll never forget.