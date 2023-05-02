Lisa Hochstein Of 'RHOM' Won A Monthly Paycheck In Divorce Court & Fans Say It's 'Pocket Change'
Lenny Hochstein will have to pay up until it's all settled.
Real Housewives Of Miami star Lisa Hochstein just scored a monthly payout from ex Lenny Hochstein amid their nasty divorce battle, although fans say it’s well below what she deserves.
The show followed Lenny's cheating ways in Season 5, and while the two are still fighting out the legalities of their separation, it seems that Lisa just got a court-ordered monthly payday from her ex.
The star will get $8,000/month ($96,000/year), which began on May 1, according to a legal filing obtained by Page Six.
Lenny is a celebrity plastic surgeon in the South Florida area, nicknamed the "Boob God," as stated on his website. Lisa reveals her lifestyle as a stay-at-home mom on the Bravo franchise, so it's no secret he's the primary money-maker in the family.
Celebrity Net Worth reports he is worth $50 million, which must be why fans think $8,000 a month is "pocket change for him."
However, that's not all he's being asked to cough up during the legal fight.
The judge ordered the doctor to continue to cover their children Logan and Elle for various expenses, including medical insurance, school tuition, extracurriculars, summer camp and more to "maintain the status quo" in their lives, Page Six reports. He is also ordered to pay $60,000 of his ex's legal fees in the divorce battle.
While Lenny claims that Lisa makes upwards of $30,000 per episode, it seems the judge does not think that's sufficient.
One fan seemed to agree. "That's nothing. [$8,000/month] Barely covers rent," they replied to the news, echoing many others who tweeted similar comments.
Lisa also resides in their $52 million mansion on Star Island, as Lenny mentioned to Narcity back in June 2022. A month before he tried to kick her out of the home, he was spotted with his new girlfriend Katharina Mazepa, who goes by her maiden name, Katherine Nahlik. They have both gone public with their relationship online.
Lisa has been rumored to be with big-time tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden. They haven't been as open about their love life in the media, and Lisa avoided the questions at the RHOM reunion when asked by host Andy Cohen. However, they have been active in each other's social media comments, which begs the question, is the spark still alive?
She has replied to his posts with heart eyes and kissing face emojis within the last week.
The divorce between the Hochsteins has not yet been finalized, and this monthly payment plan will stay in effect until the couple can come to an agreement or a new court filing takes place.
Until then, viewers will have to wait until the new Bravo season for the juicy behind-the-scenes details.