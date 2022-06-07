Lisa Hochstein Of 'Real Housewives' Won’t Leave Her Home So Her Husband Says He’ll Move
The divorce tea is as hot as a Miami summer. ☕
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami's Lisa and Dr. Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce, and the doctor was sure to tell Narcity their housing arrangements.
She might be keeping the house (for now), but she won't be a wife much longer.
Recently, we reported that the husband wanted her out, and according to The Sun, he even asked the court to establish a date for her to leave.
Mrs. Hochstein is determined to stay and won't leave, so we reached out to the couple to find out what's really going on, and Dr. Hochstein responded.
"I have chosen to move out of the family home. At some point, I do expect to be able to return but not before Lisa has a home that she can be happy in. The children will continue to live in the family home at all times," he told Narcity.
As reported on his Instagram, he's been with his wife for 14 years, and that's all coming to an end, especially after he was seen with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.
He never mentioned where he's off to, but he's steering clear of his wife until she finds new digs, which means we'll most likely be seeing her at their family home when the show returns, as Bravo is currently in production with the cast.
As far as seeing the divorce play out on camera, it's likely a possibility since the star has been so open about her marital issues in past seasons.
The new season can be viewed on Peacock, but there is no set air date just yet.
Lisa Hochstein has not responded to our comment request.