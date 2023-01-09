Miami Housewife Lisa Hochstein Cleaned Up Her IG & Has A New Man As Nasty Divorce Airs On TV
She left no trace of her ex-husband.
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on Peacock and the most recent season is airing out all of Lisa Hochstein's dirty laundry when it comes to her divorce from plastic surgeon, Lenny Hochstein.
Each weekly episode reveals more and more about his cheating scandal. Though they haven't confirmed on RHOM who the other woman is, the doctor has been seen out to dinner with Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.
Lisa Hochstein, however, has moved on and she's making sure everybody who follows her social media page knows it. She has officially deleted all signs of her ex-husband who used to consume her page.
Now, it's just her, her kids and her friends. However, there is a romance brewing and though she hasn't posted and photos with her new man yet, the pair have been pictured holding hands just three days ago at the Versace Mansion.
The new beau is tech entrepreneur, Jody Glidden. He's been commenting on her Instagram page as far back as eight weeks ago when she started recording her confessionals for the current season five.
He might as well be her personal hypeman as Glidden always publishes fire emojis and tells her how good she looks in many of her pictures and reels.
Though the tech founder doesn't post much online, when he does, Hochstein returns the favor. Her replies started as far back as nine weeks ago when he attended her "14th Annual Hochstein Halloween Ball."
Since then, she's wished him and his daughter a "Merry Christmas" just two weeks ago.
Though their relationship is not confirmed, it seems like things are heating up.
There is no word if he'll appear on future episodes of the Bravo show. We'll be staying tuned.