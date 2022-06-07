NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

lisa hochstein

This 'Real Housewives' Star's Divorce Is So Nasty, Her Husband Offered To Pay To Kick Her Out

She refuses to leave her millionaire Miami home.

Florida Associate Editor
Lisa Hochstein in a pink hat. Right: Dr. Lenny Hochstein and Lisa Hochstein on "The Real Housewives of Miami" interview set.

@lisahochstein | Instagram

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami sizzled on our television screens for their ultimate comeback, and stars like Lisa Hochstein bared it all for us to see.

Her marriage issues went public in the first few seasons that the show aired, claiming that her husband, Dr. Lenny Hochstein, had an emotional affair.

In the most recent season, the reality star had high hopes their marriage would get back on track, but as the show wrapped, so did their relationship.

Dr. Hochstein went public in early May with his new girlfriend and Austrian model, Katharina Mazepa. Their outing went viral on TikTok shortly before he filed for divorce from his wife. According to The Sun, the papers were filed on May 20.

"But like you could tell even in the last season he was completely uninterested in her. I would have bounced & took half long ago," commented one TikTok viewer, meanwhile many others worried about the housewife.

A user's comment on the TikTok post about Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's marriage.A user's comment on the TikTok post about Lisa and Lenny Hochstein's marriage.pichichipixx | TikTok

Just like Florida's summer weather, the divorce tea is piping hot, because now, her husband wants to kick Hochstein out of their $52 million home... and she refuses to go!

He wants her out so badly, as per The Sun's article, he'll even pay for her moving costs and orders the court to establish a vacate date for her. It also alleges the two have a prenuptial agreement.

They share two kids together, and their fertility journey was also a plotline on RHOM.

On the doctor's social media, his current last post is with Hochstein and DJ Zedd, eight weeks ago. He does not have a photo with Mazepa, and neither does the Austrian model have a photo with Dr. Hochstein.

On social media, a company called Surprise Picnic 305 posted with Housewives cast member Larsa Pippen, suggesting that filming is currently happening for the series.

As far as seeing the housewife in the home she currently shares with her husband or in new digs, only time will tell.

We reached out to the couple for comment on the topic and will update this article upon response.

