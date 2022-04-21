What We Know About Larsa Pippen, The Former Bulls Player’s Ex-Wife Spotted With Scott Disick
What happened to Kim Kardashian's frenemy?
Kim Kardashian's "frenemy", Larsa Pippen, was recently spotted with Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Scott Disick, at the Setai Hotel in Miami, FL.
They were reportedly there for a mutual friend's birthday, but it leaves us wondering, whatever happened to the fashion mogul's ex-bestie?!
Pippen is the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls NBA basketball player, Scottie Pippen. She grew in the spotlight as she was seen on many episodes of Keeping Up With Kardashians, easily taking the spot of Kim K's best friend.
A Miami resident, Pippen joined the cast of Bravo's The Real Housewives of Miami for the first season in 2011 but ultimately left the show after her debut.
She rejoined the show for its most recent season in 2022, and revealed so much has changed in the last decade including her friendship feud with the Kardashian family, her marital status with her husband, and her new entrepreneurship endeavors.
Rumors swirled around the famous friendship when the men in the Kardashian's life started taking prominent roles, such as rapper, Kanye West, and basketball player, Tristan Thompson.
The athlete had allegedly had a relationship before he coupled up with Khloé Kardashian, and shortly after the whole family publicly exiled Pippen by unfollowing her on Instagram.
The Bravo star severed more relationships as she publicly underwent a divorce with Scottie Pippen on the reality show.
She let us into her new Miami home and introduced us to her new world of fame: OnlyFans.
The newly single entrepreneur told Andy Cohen on What What Happens Live that her comeback on the show broke the OnlyFans system because so many people subscribed to her channel. She said she made about $200,000 in the span of two weeks from one person.
"I don't do nudes," said Pippen, although her castmates still speculate where all of her money comes from.
Larsa also has a jewelry line she publicized on the show named Larsa Marie.
She also told her viewers that she and Kim Kardashian are friends again and publicly defended her "so-called" friend on the show when Kanye West got dragged into a conversation.
We can confirm Kim Kardashian still does not follow Pippen, even though she was hanging out with Disick.