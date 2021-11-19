Trending Tags

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Are Dating & Flavor Flav Just Made It Instagram Official

We knew there was something going on in that "SNL" sketch!

nbcsnl | Twitter

If you thought there was chemistry between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian on Saturday Night Live, it looks like you were right.

The two are officially dating according to E! News, and rapper Flavor Flav was the first one to share a photo of them together Thursday on Instagram.

The photo shows Kardashian, Davidson, Kris Jenner and Flavor Flav posing together at Jenner's house in Palm Springs, where Davidson was reportedly celebrating his 28th birthday.

Jenner is wearing a set of SKIMS pyjamas while Kardashian and Davidson seem to be sharing an identical set of PJs. He's wearing the top while she's wearing the bottom.

"They are really happy and seeing where it goes," a source close to Kardashian told E! News. Page Six has also confirmed their romance, while the Daily Mail managed to capture footage of them holding hands and grinning happily together this week in Los Angeles.

If things continue to get serious, this would be Kim's first big romance since splitting from Kanye West earlier this year.

Davidson, meanwhile, has piled up a long list of famous ex-girlfriends in recent years, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Cazzie David and Ariana Grande (they even almost got married).

Davidson and Kardashian have known each other for a few years, but rumours about their romance started swirling last month after she guest-hosted Saturday Night Live.

The pair did a skit together about Aladdin and Princess Jasmine's sex life, which ended with them kissing.

"If we go all the way, you might like, break me," Davidson says in the sketch.

Time will tell!

